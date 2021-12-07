Richard Sherman to switch positions? Bruce Arians reveals former All-Pro CB to practice in new role 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has been one of the best at his position, most notably his seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. As a member of the legendary Legion of Boom defense, Sherman led the league in passes defended with 24 back in 2012 and also had eight interceptions and three forced fumbles that year.

The following year, the fifth-round pick (154th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft led the league in interceptions with eight interceptions and 16 passes defended. The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback had no more than four interceptions or 14 passes defended after 2013.

After seven seasons with the Seahawks, he went to their NFC West division rival, the San Francisco 49ers. Sherman is tied for fourth all-time in Seahawks history in interceptions with 32 and fifth in tackles with 280 and combined tackles with 368.

He played 34 games for the 49ers, including in Super Bowl LIV (54) versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Sherman had just four interceptions in his time at San Francisco.

Sherman is currently on injured reserve following a calf injury he suffered in pregame warmups before the Buccaneers' Week 10 game at the Washington Football Team.

As he inches closer to returning, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians plans on training Sherman for another position, a position the cornerback has never played in his 11-year career.

Richard Sherman to switch positions?

Arians plans on training Sherman as a safety as he makes his way back to the team. Looking at the Buccaneers secondary, they have been decimated by injuries throughout the season, which is why general manager Jason Licht signed the 33-year-old player.

More specifically, the safety position lacks depth. The safeties on the roster include Jordan Whitehead, Andrew Adams and Antoine Winfield Jr.

It is important to note that Sherman played defensive back in college at Stanford for just one year as he was a wide receiver before transitioning. Sherman has played 7,679 snaps as a cornerback in his 11 years in the league and playing safety will be a new experience for him.

One of the main differences is that Sherman will not be locked on a player but play more to zones on the field as well as shading receivers. That could end up paying off as Sherman could grow more comfortable in time as a safety and give the Buccaneers some relief at the position.

