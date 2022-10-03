Buccaneers vs Chiefs NFL Week 4: 5 SNF takeways from Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, & more

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by yet another dominant Patrick Mahomes performance, dismantled Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (October 2).

Their 41-31 win moved them to 3-1 on the season, while dropping the Buccaneers to .500 at 2-2. It was one of the biggest matchups of the week, with both teams needing a win to continue separating themselves from the pack in their divisions.

Even on the road in a hostile environment, the Chiefs came in and did what they do best: score a lot of points. It was the second time they scored over 40 points this season, emphasizing just how well their offense is doing right now.

There's a lot to be taken away from this game on both sides. Here are the big things revealed on Sunday Night Football.

#5 The Chiefs are just as good without Tyreek Hill and they may be even better

The Chiefs are off to a superb start in their first season without Tyreek Hill

Many believed the loss of Tyreek Hill would make the Kansas City Chiefs offense worse.

Hill is an elite playmaker and is one of the best ways to stretch the field in the entire NFL. The receiving duo of Hill and Travis Kelce was an all-timer and only having Kelce was expected to make life a little bit more difficult for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Last season, with Hill in tow, the Chiefs put up more than 40 points on three occasions in 17 games. They also went over 40 twice in the playoffs as one of the league's highest-octane offenses.

They've already done that twice this year, with at least 13 games left without including any potential playoff games. It's clear that losing Hill, who is undoubtedly one of the NFL's best, hasn't hurt the Chiefs one bit, at least in the short term.

#4 Tom Brady isn't done just yet

Tom Brady was one of the few positives for the Buccaneers in their defeat to the Chiefs.

There was a lot of chatter around the NFL regarding the potential on-field demise of Tom Brady.

Through three weeks, he'd looked pedestrian and the vaunted Buccaneers offense had struggled mightily. Brady threw for just three touchdowns and 673 yards coming into the game against Kansas City. Tampa Bay was 2-1 and the team had genuinely limped there largely due to lackluster quarterback play.

Many wondered if age was finally catching up with Brady as a result. His myriad of personal and off-the-field struggles may have been getting to him, too. The lack of reliable targets on offense, thanks to injuries and suspensions, couldn't have helped either.

In prime time, though, Brady proved to everyone that he wasn't done just yet. It may have come in a loss, but he finally had the game people expect him to have week in and week out. He completed 39 off 52 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs.

The Buccaneers' ground game was all but nonexistent. Yet, Brady still led the offense to 31 points. It wasn't a win, and some believe there's really no such thing as moral victories, but this was as close to one as there could be.

#3 The Chiefs are the cream of the crop in the AFC

The Miami Dolphins faltered last week and have potentially lost Tua Tagovailoa for a few games due to serious concussion issues. This meant the Chiefs had an opportunity to get to the best record in the AFC. With a win over the Buccaneers, they moved to 3-1, tied with Miami for the top seed.

The Chiefs have been one of the best teams in the AFC and the NFL for several years, essentially since Mahomes began starting for them. Still, after Hill was jettisoned to, ironically, Miami, many thought this might be the year other teams could catch them.

The Chiefs have dispelled such claims for at least another week and cemented themselves as the best team in the AFC with a dominant win in prime time.

#2 The Buccaneers offense will be fine

There were legitimate concerns about the Buccaneers' overall offense, apart from the obvious hullabaloo surrounding Tom Brady.

They failed to make much noise on that side of the ball through the first three weeks. Much of that was due to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and others all missing time. They were forced to sign Cole Beasley off the street because of their sheer lack of weapons in attack.

Now that they're healthy and active again, the Buccaneers' wide receiver trio showed how good the offense can be in the game against the Chiefs. On a night when the run game amassed a total of three yards, the rest of the offense moved the ball well.

The Buccaneers are bound to get both phases working eventually. As soon as they accomplish that, they will once again look like their dominant selves from the past couple of years.

#1 Patrick Mahomes is otherworldly

Every once in a while, Patrick Mahomes makes plays that no one else may be physically capable of.

There are a ton of exceptional quarterbacks and athletes playing in the NFL, but the sheer volume of plays that Mahomes makes suggests one thing. There may not be another signal-caller like him in the league's current iteration.

The display against the Buccaneers showcased several abilities that Mahomes has that most quarterbacks do not. His evasiveness was on full display as evaded a potential sack almost right after the snap, something many signal-callers wouldn't have done.

Mahomes did it again a while later with a smooth spine move near the line of scrimmage, avoiding a tackle that would have lost them a yard or two. He also brought up a key third and goal in the process.

The Kansas City QB also showcased elite field awareness throughout the contest. He got as close to the line of scrimmage as possible without crossing it before throwing the ball. Many quarterbacks don't get that close because they might pass it and earn a penalty.

Finally, Mahomes' elite touch was on full display as well, as he recorded a perfect touch pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire over the top of the defense.

At the moment, there seems to be little the quarterback can't do. That can only spell bad news for Kansas City's next few opponents.

