Buccaneers vs Falcons : Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. The Super Bowl champions won their first game against the Dallas Cowboys (31-29) and will want to win to keep the good times rolling.

Meanwhile, the Falcons suffered a heavy loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (32-6) and need the win to avoid a 0-2 start. The win would also help the team regain its confidence.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Atlanta Falcons

The visiting team had only one player listed on their official injury report - wide receiver Frank Darby. The low number of players may seem like good news, but that is not precisely the case.

The Falcons rookie WR had full participation in Wednesday's practices, was limited on Thursday and did not participate on Friday. According to an official report by the team, Darby has a calf injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers had a troubled week regarding players' status, but that is because of the veteran players.

LB Jason Pierre-Paul, TE Rob Gronkowski, WR Antonio Brown, DT Ndamukong Suh, and DT Steve McLendon were DNP sometime this past week. None had injury-related designations; they missed practice with resting veteran status.

The bad news for the Bucs is Carlton Davis III. The cornerback missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices and received an LP status on Friday. Davis is officially questionable for Sunday's game.

But the Buccaneers received some excellent news. After missing the season-opener, safety Jordan Whitehead was FP throughout the week and will make his debut on Sunday. With Davis questionable, having Whitehead back gives the Buccaneers flexibility in the secondary.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus| TE - Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst | OL - Jake Matthews, Colby Gossett, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

DL - Jonathan Bullard, Tyeler Davidson, Grady Jarrett | LB -Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, Dante Fowler, Steven Means | CB - Fabian Moreau, A.J. Terrell| S -Duron Harmon, Erik Harris| K - Younghoe Koo | P - Cameron Nizialek

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristian Wirfs

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett | CB - Carlton Davis III (Q), Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean | S - Jordan Whitehead, Antoine Winfield Jr. | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

