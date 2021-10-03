Buccaneers vs Patriots Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The eagerly awaited matchup between the New England Patriots and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers is here. The regular season's biggest game has sent ticket prices sky-high, and bettors will want a slice of the action. Tom Brady's Buccaneers roll into Foxborough hungry to correct the wrongs of last week's defeat in Los Angeles.

The Patriots must win to get their season back on track. Belichick's team looked incredibly poor as the Saints easily dispatched the Patriots. Falling to 1-3 would be unthinkable, and it'd place the Pats in a problematic hole as they attempt to make the playoffs in 2021. As matches go, this could be the biggest Week 4 game in recent NFL history.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots Match Details

Fixture - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots | Sunday Night Football | Week 4 of the 202 NFL regular season

Date & Time - Sunday, 3 October, 8:20 PM EST

Venue: Gillettte Stadium, Patriot Place, Foxborough

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds

Spread:

Bucs: -7, -112

Patriots: +7, -108

Moneyline:

Bucs: -311

Patriots: +261

Totals:

Bucs: O 49 (-114)

Patriots: U 49 (-106)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots Picks

Understandably, the Buccaneers are the favored team. The Patriots' dismal loss last week has forced the odds to move towards Bruce Arians' team. The Pats will play hard. It is their first primetime game of the season, and Belichick will know every facet of Brady's game. The defenses might get on top early, and the Pats could keep it close.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots Key Injuries

The headline news for the Patriots is that scat-back James White is out for the foreseeable future. Safety Kyle Dugger is a doubt since he's battled a hamstring injury all week and could be limited in the game.

The Bucs are monitoring Rob Gronkowski's status. The former Patriot got rattled by a big hit against the Rams, and there is concern about his ribs. Running back Joe Mixon looks likely to miss out as he's not practiced at all. Likewise for Jason Pierre-Paul. This game comes too soon for new Buccaneers player Richard Sherman.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots Prediction

During Matt Patricia's turgid time as Lions head coach, the Lions managed to defeat the Patriots. Patricia's inside knowledge of the Patriots offense and Brady allowed him to curate a winning game plan. Bill Belichick is the greatest defensive coach of all time. Plus, he knows everything about Tom Brady. The Patriots will have to play a perfect game, but Belichick will prepare them perfectly. The Pats could just spring a surprise and breathe new life into their 2021 NFL campaign.

