Buccaneers vs Rams prediction, odds and picks - September 26 | NFL Season 2021-22

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head west to Hollywood for a Week 3 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams in what will be the first big clash between two teams aiming higher than the playoffs.

The Buccaneers are 2-0 after they dispatched the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, while the Rams staved off a spirited comeback to defeat the Indianapolis Colts. This matchup is the biggest game of the NFL season so far and it's tough to split them, but one team will end up with a loss over the weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:25 EST

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams betting

odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers spread: -1, -119. Money line: - 126

Los Angeles Rams spread: +1, -101. Money line: +106

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams picks

Everyone expects this to be a close game, which explains the bookmakers' numbers.

The Rams and the Bucs are currently the two best teams in the NFC, and the game might come down to the last play. However, the Rams may take this one with home advantage and a quarterback desperate to have his name etched in the pantheon of the elite.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams key injuries

The Bucs are relatively healthy. Only Jaydon Mickens and Jason Pierre-Paul are definitely out due to injuries.

Antonio Brown is still on the Covid list, but the Bucs could elevate him back onto the roster if he continues to show no symptoms and tests negative.

The Rams' major concerns revolve around Leonard Floyd and Darrell Henderson. Neither participated in Thursday's practice session and it could be a game-time decision if either of them suit up.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams head to head

Rams: W 17, L 9

Bucs: W 9, L 17

Last meeting: 23/11/2020 Los Angeles Rams 27 - 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams prediction

Matthew Stafford has waited 12 years for this moment. The opportunity to play big games alongside a world-class team eluded him for so long. Stafford won't want to throw this opportunity away.

Both defenses are elite, but Donald and Ramsey are the two best players on that side of the ball. The Buccaneers have better receivers, but can they keep Brady protected? The Rams might edge this in another one-score game.

