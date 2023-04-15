Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker could be on his way out of Arizona. Baker is reportedly unhappy with his situation and has officially requested a trade from the team, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Baker, 27, will be entering his seventh season in the league and is arguably one of the best safeties in the NFL. Notably, he recently removed Arizona from his social media accounts as he is looking to move on from the Cardinals.

The Cardinals finished last season 4-13 and have only made the playoffs once (2021) in Baker's career.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl safety Budda Baker now has requested that Arizona trade him, per source. Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl safety Budda Baker now has requested that Arizona trade him, per source.

Baker informed the Cardinals in February that he wants a new deal that makes him the highest-paid safety in the NFL or to be traded.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Team source: Budda Baker informed the Cardinals in February that he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal to make him the highest-paid safety. Team source: Budda Baker informed the Cardinals in February that he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal to make him the highest-paid safety.

He's currently the 7th highest-paid safety per season ($14.75 million). The Cardinals could move on from Baker and there are likely to be many teams interested in the star safety.

Here are three teams that should target Budda Baker:

Budda Baker Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

#1 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have two solid starting safeties in Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins. One of them would not be a starter in 2023 if they acquired Budda Baker. Either Cisco or Jenkins would be rotational safeties with Andre Wingard if Baker was acquired.

Jacksonville's secondary struggled last season. They gave up the fifth-most yards and 12th-most touchdown receptions. They got rid of cornerback Shaquille Griffin this off-season after playing as a corner for the team. Tyson Campbell was a solid cornerback, and adding Baker would vastly improve the Jaguars' secondary.

Jacksonville currently has a little over $14 million in cap space and could afford Baker, especially if extending him.

#2 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost safety Terrell Edmunds in free agency this off-season. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and left the Steelers after five seasons.

Trading for Budda Baker would give the Steelers one of, if not the best safety duos in the NFL, pairing him up with Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers have shown they're aggressive as they acquired Fitzpatrick via trade in 2019 from the Miami Dolphins.

Pittsburgh has also been more active this off-season than in past off-seasons as they've signed several free agents, including Elandon Roberts, Patrick Peterson, Cole Holcomb, Keanu Neal, Isaac Seumalo and others. The Steelers only have $9 million in cap space and would have to find some ways to create more space in order to extend Baker.

#3 Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency.

He was a key piece in their secondary and recorded six interceptions in the NFL last season. The Eagles have more money than both the Jaguars and Steelers. They currently have $19 million in cap space and could afford to take on Baker's contract.

The Eagles have been able to retain Darius Slay and James Braderry this off-season and adding a guy like Baker to their secondary would make them one of the best again this year.

Where do you think Budda Baker will be traded to if the Cardinals decide to move on from him?

