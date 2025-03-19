Buffalo Bills 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC East franchise

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to go one step further and make it to a Super Bowl as the 2025 NFL league year has started.

The Bills made it to the AFC championship game before once again being eliminated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are 4-0 against Josh Allen and the Bills in the postseason.

Allen won his first NFL MVP award in 2024 after totaling 40 touchdowns and leading the team to a 13-4 record.

As Buffalo looks to make a Super Bowl appearance, it let Amari Cooper, Von Miller and others leave but has brought in defensive end Joey Bosa and wide receiver Josh Palmer as well as signing Josh Allen to a six-year, $330 million contract.

They'll look to continue to build their roster through the NFL draft, and in this year's draft, the Bills have eight picks within the first five rounds, including the 30th pick in Round One.

Buffalo Bills mock draft for 5 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Buffalo Bills

#1, Round 1, Pick 30: Jahdae Barron, S, Texas

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Bills using their first-round pick on Jahdae Barron out of Texas.

Barron can play cornerback or safety, giving versatility, which NFL scouts will love, and will be a Day One starter in Buffalo after it lost corners Rasul Douglas and Kaiir Elam during the offseason.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 56: Donovan Ezeiruaku, ED, Boston College

Donovan Ezeiruaku at the NFL combine - Source: Imagn

Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku propelled his draft stock after an excellent 2024 campaign that saw him total 14 sacks and 26 hurries in just 12 games.

Despite the signing of Joey Bosa, the Bills lost Von Miller and could do with getting younger on their defensive line. Bosa was also only signed to a one-year deal so the drafting of Ezeiruaku is a smart one.

#3, Round 2, Pick 62: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

New Mexico State at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Bills grabbing defensive tackle Shemar Turner out of Texas A&M with their second pick of round two.

Turner played pretty much everywhere across the Aggies defensive line, and despite being short for an NFL DT, his effort and quick hands make up for his lack of arm length.

#4, Round 4, Pick 109: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul's 87.2 PFF grade was the seventh-best amongst all FBS linebackers and he was one of three who posted 78.0-plus grades in run-defense, coverage and as a pass-rusher.

There are doubts about his size being just 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, but if he can add some weight, he could be a steal at this spot.

#5, Round 4, Pick 132: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

Tate Ratledge at the NFL combine - Source: Imagn

With the second of their fourth-round picks, the Bills take OG Tate Ratledge out of Georgia.

Ratledge was a three-year starter at Georgia, which included a national championship. A great pass protector and improving in the run game, he allowed just seven pressures and one sack in 2024.

#6, Round 5, Pick 169: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Devin Neal at the NFL combine - Source: Imagn

With the first of their three picks in the fifth round, the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Bills taking RB Devin Neal out of Kansas.

The Bills already have James Cook and Ray Davis on the roster, but with three picks in quick succession, they take a chance on the productive Kansas back.

Neal topped 1,000 yards in all three collegiate seasons and had 16 rushing touchdowns in each of the last two years.

#7, Round 5, Pick 170: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

Aeneas Peebles at the NFL combine - Source: Imagn

In his sole season at Virginia Tech after transferring from Duke, DT Aeneas Peebles became one of the best defensive tackles in college football. His 89.1 PFF grade was seventh among all interior defenders, impressing many with his finesse moves.

However his measurables may hinder his draft stock as Peebles was sub-10th percentile in height as well as weight and arm length, but he may still play a part-time role with the Bills.

#7, Round 5, Pick 173: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

NFL: Tory Horton at the Combine - Source: Imagn

With their final pick of Round Five, the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Buffalo Bills grabbing wide receiver Tory Horton out of Colorado State.

The Bills let both Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins leave in free agency, and despite signing Joshua Palmer, they could do with added depth at the position.

Horton is a big-bodied possession receiver who had a catch rate above 92% in each of his last two seasons.

