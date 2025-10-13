  • home icon
  • Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 MNF | 2025 NFL season

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 MNF | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 13, 2025 11:06 GMT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 MNF | 2025 NFL season - Source: Getty

The Buffalo Bills (4-1) will square off against the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday night. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the Bills vs. Falcons game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 6 MNF game

Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on offense vs. the Falcons:

PositionStarter
QBJosh Allen
RBJames Cook III
WRKeon Coleman
WRKhalil Shakir
WRJoshua Palmer
TEDalton Kincaid
FBReggie Gilliam
LTDion Dawkins
LGDavid Edwards
CConnor McGovern
RGO'Cyrus Torrence
RTSpencer Brown
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on defense vs. the Falcons:

PositionStarter
LDEGreg Rousseau
LDTEd Oliver
RDTDaQuan Jones
RDEJoey Bosa
WLBShaq Thompson
MLBTerrel Bernard
SLBDorian Williams
LCBTre'Davious White
SSTaylor Rapp
FSCole Bishop
RCBChristian Benford
NBTaron Johnson
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on special teams vs. the Falcons:

PositionStarter
PKMatt Prater
PMitch Wishnowsky
HMitch Wishnowsky
PRBrandon Codrington
KRCurtis Samuel
LSReid Ferguson
Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn
NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on offense vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
QBMichael Penix Jr.
RBBijan Robinson
WRDrake London
WRDavid Sills
WRRay-Ray McCloud III
TEKyle Pitts Sr.
LTJake Matthews
LGMatthew Bergeron
CRyan Neuzil
RGChris Lindstrom
RTElijah Wilkinson
Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on defense vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
LDEZach Harrison
NTRuke Orhorhoro
RDEDavid Onyemata
WLBLeonard Floyd
LILBKaden Elliss
RILBDivine Deablo
SLBArnold Ebiketie
LCBA.J. Terrell Jr.
SSJessie Bates III
FSXavier Watts
RCBMike Hughes
NBBilly Bowman Jr.
Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
PKParker Romo
PBradley Pinion
HBradley Pinion
PRJamal Agnew
KRJamal Agnew
LSLiam McCullough
Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart for Week 6

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJosh AllenMitchell Trubisky--
RBJames Cook IIIRay DavisTy Johnson-
WRKeon ColemanCurtis Samuel (Q)--
WRKhalil ShakirTyrell Shavers--
WRJoshua PalmerElijah Moore--
TEDalton Kincaid (Q)Dawson KnoxJackson Hawes-
FBReggie Gilliam---
LTDion DawkinsRyan Van Demark--
LGDavid EdwardsAlec Anderson--
CConnor McGovernSedrick Van Pran-Granger--
RGO'Cyrus Torrence---
RTSpencer BrownChase LundtTylan Grable (IR)-
Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEGreg RousseauAJ EpenesaMichael Hoecht (SUSP)-
LDTEd OliverDeone WalkerLarry Ogunjobi (SUSP)-
RDTDaQuan JonesT.J. Sanders (IR)DeWayne Carter (IR)-
RDEJoey BosaJavon SolomonLandon Jackson-
WLBMatt Milano (O)Shaq Thompson--
MLBTerrel BernardJoe Andreessen--
SLBDorian WilliamsJimmy Ciarlo--
LCBTre'Davious WhiteJa'Marcus Ingram--
SSTaylor RappDamar Hamlin (IR)Wande Owens (IR)-
FSCole BishopSam Franklin Jr.Jordan Hancock-
RCBChristian BenfordDorian Strong (IR)Maxwell Hairston (IR)-
NBTaron JohnsonCam LewisBrandon Codrington-
Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKMatt PraterTyler Bass (IR)--
PMitch WishnowskyCameron Johnston (IR)--
HMitch WishnowskyCameron Johnston (IR)--
PRBrandon CodringtonKhalil ShakirElijah MooreCurtis Samuel (Q)
KRCurtis Samuel (Q)Brandon CodringtonTy Johnson-
LSReid Ferguson---
Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBMichael Penix Jr.Kirk CousinsEmory Jones (IR)-
RBBijan RobinsonTyler AllgeierNathan Carter-
WRDrake LondonCasey WashingtonJamal Agnew-
WRDarnell Mooney (O)David Sills V--
WRRay-Ray McCloud IIIKhaDarel Hodge--
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Charlie WoernerTeagan QuitorianoFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsMichael JerrellStorm Norton (IR)Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (IR)
LGMatthew Bergeron---
CRyan NeuzilJovaughn Gwyn--
RGChris LindstromKyle Hinton--
RTElijah WilkinsonJack NelsonKaleb McGary (IR)-
Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEZach Harrison---
NTRuke OrhorhoroLaCale London (O)Sam Roberts-
RDEDavid OnyemataBrandon DorlusTa'Quon Graham (IR)-
WLBLeonard FloydJames Pearce Jr.--
LILBKaden EllissJD BertrandJosh Woods-
RILBDivine DeabloDeAngelo MaloneTroy Andersen (O)-
SLBArnold EbiketieJalon WalkerBralen Trice (IR)-
LCBA.J. Terrell Jr.Dee AlfordNatrone Brooks (Q)-
SSJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco HellamsMalik Verdon (O)-
FSXavier WattsJordan Fuller (IR)--
RCBMike HughesClark Phillips III (O)--
NBBilly Bowman Jr. (Q)Mike Ford Jr.--
Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKParker Romo---
PBradley Pinion---
HBradley Pinion---
PRJamal AgnewRay-Ray McCloud IIIMike Hughes-
KRJamal AgnewRay-Ray McCloud IIIMike Hughes-
LSLiam McCullough---
How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 MNF contest

The Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

