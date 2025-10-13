The Buffalo Bills (4-1) will square off against the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday night. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the Bills vs. Falcons game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 6 MNF game

Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on offense vs. the Falcons:

Position Starter QB Josh Allen RB James Cook III WR Keon Coleman WR Khalil Shakir WR Joshua Palmer TE Dalton Kincaid FB Reggie Gilliam LT Dion Dawkins LG David Edwards C Connor McGovern RG O'Cyrus Torrence RT Spencer Brown

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on defense vs. the Falcons:

Position Starter LDE Greg Rousseau LDT Ed Oliver RDT DaQuan Jones RDE Joey Bosa WLB Shaq Thompson MLB Terrel Bernard SLB Dorian Williams LCB Tre'Davious White SS Taylor Rapp FS Cole Bishop RCB Christian Benford NB Taron Johnson

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on special teams vs. the Falcons:

Position Starter PK Matt Prater P Mitch Wishnowsky H Mitch Wishnowsky PR Brandon Codrington KR Curtis Samuel LS Reid Ferguson

Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on offense vs. the Bills:

Position Starter QB Michael Penix Jr. RB Bijan Robinson WR Drake London WR David Sills WR Ray-Ray McCloud III TE Kyle Pitts Sr. LT Jake Matthews LG Matthew Bergeron C Ryan Neuzil RG Chris Lindstrom RT Elijah Wilkinson

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on defense vs. the Bills:

Position Starter LDE Zach Harrison NT Ruke Orhorhoro RDE David Onyemata WLB Leonard Floyd LILB Kaden Elliss RILB Divine Deablo SLB Arnold Ebiketie LCB A.J. Terrell Jr. SS Jessie Bates III FS Xavier Watts RCB Mike Hughes NB Billy Bowman Jr.

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bills:

Position Starter PK Parker Romo P Bradley Pinion H Bradley Pinion PR Jamal Agnew KR Jamal Agnew LS Liam McCullough

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart for Week 6

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Josh Allen Mitchell Trubisky - - RB James Cook III Ray Davis Ty Johnson - WR Keon Coleman Curtis Samuel (Q) - - WR Khalil Shakir Tyrell Shavers - - WR Joshua Palmer Elijah Moore - - TE Dalton Kincaid (Q) Dawson Knox Jackson Hawes - FB Reggie Gilliam - - - LT Dion Dawkins Ryan Van Demark - - LG David Edwards Alec Anderson - - C Connor McGovern Sedrick Van Pran-Granger - - RG O'Cyrus Torrence - - - RT Spencer Brown Chase Lundt Tylan Grable (IR) -

Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Greg Rousseau AJ Epenesa Michael Hoecht (SUSP) - LDT Ed Oliver Deone Walker Larry Ogunjobi (SUSP) - RDT DaQuan Jones T.J. Sanders (IR) DeWayne Carter (IR) - RDE Joey Bosa Javon Solomon Landon Jackson - WLB Matt Milano (O) Shaq Thompson - - MLB Terrel Bernard Joe Andreessen - - SLB Dorian Williams Jimmy Ciarlo - - LCB Tre'Davious White Ja'Marcus Ingram - - SS Taylor Rapp Damar Hamlin (IR) Wande Owens (IR) - FS Cole Bishop Sam Franklin Jr. Jordan Hancock - RCB Christian Benford Dorian Strong (IR) Maxwell Hairston (IR) - NB Taron Johnson Cam Lewis Brandon Codrington -

Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Matt Prater Tyler Bass (IR) - - P Mitch Wishnowsky Cameron Johnston (IR) - - H Mitch Wishnowsky Cameron Johnston (IR) - - PR Brandon Codrington Khalil Shakir Elijah Moore Curtis Samuel (Q) KR Curtis Samuel (Q) Brandon Codrington Ty Johnson - LS Reid Ferguson - - -

Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Michael Penix Jr. Kirk Cousins Emory Jones (IR) - RB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier Nathan Carter - WR Drake London Casey Washington Jamal Agnew - WR Darnell Mooney (O) David Sills V - - WR Ray-Ray McCloud III KhaDarel Hodge - - TE Kyle Pitts Sr. Charlie Woerner Teagan Quitoriano Feleipe Franks LT Jake Matthews Michael Jerrell Storm Norton (IR) Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (IR) LG Matthew Bergeron - - - C Ryan Neuzil Jovaughn Gwyn - - RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton - - RT Elijah Wilkinson Jack Nelson Kaleb McGary (IR) -

Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Zach Harrison - - - NT Ruke Orhorhoro LaCale London (O) Sam Roberts - RDE David Onyemata Brandon Dorlus Ta'Quon Graham (IR) - WLB Leonard Floyd James Pearce Jr. - - LILB Kaden Elliss JD Bertrand Josh Woods - RILB Divine Deablo DeAngelo Malone Troy Andersen (O) - SLB Arnold Ebiketie Jalon Walker Bralen Trice (IR) - LCB A.J. Terrell Jr. Dee Alford Natrone Brooks (Q) - SS Jessie Bates III DeMarcco Hellams Malik Verdon (O) - FS Xavier Watts Jordan Fuller (IR) - - RCB Mike Hughes Clark Phillips III (O) - - NB Billy Bowman Jr. (Q) Mike Ford Jr. - -

Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Parker Romo - - - P Bradley Pinion - - - H Bradley Pinion - - - PR Jamal Agnew Ray-Ray McCloud III Mike Hughes - KR Jamal Agnew Ray-Ray McCloud III Mike Hughes - LS Liam McCullough - - -

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 MNF contest

The Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

