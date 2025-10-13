Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 MNF | 2025 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills (4-1) will square off against the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday night. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ahead of the Bills vs. Falcons game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 6 MNF game
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on offense vs. the Falcons:
Position
Starter
QB
Josh Allen
RB
James Cook III
WR
Keon Coleman
WR
Khalil Shakir
WR
Joshua Palmer
TE
Dalton Kincaid
FB
Reggie Gilliam
LT
Dion Dawkins
LG
David Edwards
C
Connor McGovern
RG
O'Cyrus Torrence
RT
Spencer Brown
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on defense vs. the Falcons:
Position
Starter
LDE
Greg Rousseau
LDT
Ed Oliver
RDT
DaQuan Jones
RDE
Joey Bosa
WLB
Shaq Thompson
MLB
Terrel Bernard
SLB
Dorian Williams
LCB
Tre'Davious White
SS
Taylor Rapp
FS
Cole Bishop
RCB
Christian Benford
NB
Taron Johnson
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on special teams vs. the Falcons:
Position
Starter
PK
Matt Prater
P
Mitch Wishnowsky
H
Mitch Wishnowsky
PR
Brandon Codrington
KR
Curtis Samuel
LS
Reid Ferguson
Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on offense vs. the Bills:
Position
Starter
QB
Michael Penix Jr.
RB
Bijan Robinson
WR
Drake London
WR
David Sills
WR
Ray-Ray McCloud III
TE
Kyle Pitts Sr.
LT
Jake Matthews
LG
Matthew Bergeron
C
Ryan Neuzil
RG
Chris Lindstrom
RT
Elijah Wilkinson
Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on defense vs. the Bills:
Position
Starter
LDE
Zach Harrison
NT
Ruke Orhorhoro
RDE
David Onyemata
WLB
Leonard Floyd
LILB
Kaden Elliss
RILB
Divine Deablo
SLB
Arnold Ebiketie
LCB
A.J. Terrell Jr.
SS
Jessie Bates III
FS
Xavier Watts
RCB
Mike Hughes
NB
Billy Bowman Jr.
Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bills:
Position
Starter
PK
Parker Romo
P
Bradley Pinion
H
Bradley Pinion
PR
Jamal Agnew
KR
Jamal Agnew
LS
Liam McCullough
Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart for Week 6
Buffalo Bills depth chart
Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Josh Allen
Mitchell Trubisky
-
-
RB
James Cook III
Ray Davis
Ty Johnson
-
WR
Keon Coleman
Curtis Samuel (Q)
-
-
WR
Khalil Shakir
Tyrell Shavers
-
-
WR
Joshua Palmer
Elijah Moore
-
-
TE
Dalton Kincaid (Q)
Dawson Knox
Jackson Hawes
-
FB
Reggie Gilliam
-
-
-
LT
Dion Dawkins
Ryan Van Demark
-
-
LG
David Edwards
Alec Anderson
-
-
C
Connor McGovern
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
-
-
RG
O'Cyrus Torrence
-
-
-
RT
Spencer Brown
Chase Lundt
Tylan Grable (IR)
-
Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Greg Rousseau
AJ Epenesa
Michael Hoecht (SUSP)
-
LDT
Ed Oliver
Deone Walker
Larry Ogunjobi (SUSP)
-
RDT
DaQuan Jones
T.J. Sanders (IR)
DeWayne Carter (IR)
-
RDE
Joey Bosa
Javon Solomon
Landon Jackson
-
WLB
Matt Milano (O)
Shaq Thompson
-
-
MLB
Terrel Bernard
Joe Andreessen
-
-
SLB
Dorian Williams
Jimmy Ciarlo
-
-
LCB
Tre'Davious White
Ja'Marcus Ingram
-
-
SS
Taylor Rapp
Damar Hamlin (IR)
Wande Owens (IR)
-
FS
Cole Bishop
Sam Franklin Jr.
Jordan Hancock
-
RCB
Christian Benford
Dorian Strong (IR)
Maxwell Hairston (IR)
-
NB
Taron Johnson
Cam Lewis
Brandon Codrington
-
Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Matt Prater
Tyler Bass (IR)
-
-
P
Mitch Wishnowsky
Cameron Johnston (IR)
-
-
H
Mitch Wishnowsky
Cameron Johnston (IR)
-
-
PR
Brandon Codrington
Khalil Shakir
Elijah Moore
Curtis Samuel (Q)
KR
Curtis Samuel (Q)
Brandon Codrington
Ty Johnson
-
LS
Reid Ferguson
-
-
-
Atlanta Falcons depth chart
Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
Emory Jones (IR)
-
RB
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
Nathan Carter
-
WR
Drake London
Casey Washington
Jamal Agnew
-
WR
Darnell Mooney (O)
David Sills V
-
-
WR
Ray-Ray McCloud III
KhaDarel Hodge
-
-
TE
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Charlie Woerner
Teagan Quitoriano
Feleipe Franks
LT
Jake Matthews
Michael Jerrell
Storm Norton (IR)
Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (IR)
LG
Matthew Bergeron
-
-
-
C
Ryan Neuzil
Jovaughn Gwyn
-
-
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Kyle Hinton
-
-
RT
Elijah Wilkinson
Jack Nelson
Kaleb McGary (IR)
-
Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Zach Harrison
-
-
-
NT
Ruke Orhorhoro
LaCale London (O)
Sam Roberts
-
RDE
David Onyemata
Brandon Dorlus
Ta'Quon Graham (IR)
-
WLB
Leonard Floyd
James Pearce Jr.
-
-
LILB
Kaden Elliss
JD Bertrand
Josh Woods
-
RILB
Divine Deablo
DeAngelo Malone
Troy Andersen (O)
-
SLB
Arnold Ebiketie
Jalon Walker
Bralen Trice (IR)
-
LCB
A.J. Terrell Jr.
Dee Alford
Natrone Brooks (Q)
-
SS
Jessie Bates III
DeMarcco Hellams
Malik Verdon (O)
-
FS
Xavier Watts
Jordan Fuller (IR)
-
-
RCB
Mike Hughes
Clark Phillips III (O)
-
-
NB
Billy Bowman Jr. (Q)
Mike Ford Jr.
-
-
Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Parker Romo
-
-
-
P
Bradley Pinion
-
-
-
H
Bradley Pinion
-
-
-
PR
Jamal Agnew
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Mike Hughes
-
KR
Jamal Agnew
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Mike Hughes
-
LS
Liam McCullough
-
-
-
How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 MNF contest
The Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
