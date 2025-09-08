Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson

The Buffalo Bills began their final season at the current Highmark Stadium on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, hoping to eventually send it off with a sixth straight AFC East title before moving to a new venue of the same name in 2026.

Josh Allen looked to build on his 2024 MVP campaign in a duel with Lamar Jackson, while Derrick Henry looked to resume his dominance, just as he did the last time the two teams faced.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Ravens 3 17 20 Bills 7 6 13

Buffalo Bills player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Josh Allen 12/17 113 1 0 108.2

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Ty Johnson 2 24 0 0 0 0 James Cook 7 19 0 1 1 0 Elijah Moore 1 8 0 0 0 0 Josh Allen 1 3 0 0 0 0 Dawson Knox 0 0 0 2 20 0 Keon Coleman 0 0 0 1 17 0 Dalton Kincaid 0 0 0 3 37 1 Khalil Shakir 0 0 0 3 35 0 Joshua Palmer 0 0 0 1 4 0 Ray Davis 0 0 0 1 -1 0

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Christian Benford 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor Rapp 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ed Oliver 4 4 1 1 0 1 0 0 Joey Bosa 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cam Lewis 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dorian Strong 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cole Bishop 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Terrel Bernard 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Dorian Williams 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Matt Milano 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 AJ Epenesa 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Greg Rousseau 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Joe Andreessen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Javon Solomon 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Kicking

Player FG XP Matt Prater 2/2 1/1

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Brad Robbins 2 91

Baltimore Ravens player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Lamar Jackson 8/10 67 0 0 94.6

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Derrick Henry 9 123 1 1 13 0 Lamar Jackson 4 38 1 0 0 0 Zay Flowers#4 1 8 0 3 36 0 Rasheen Ali 1 5 0 0 0 0 Justice Hill 2 -14 0 1 3 0 Rashod Bateman 0 0 0 2 10 0 Mark Andrews 0 0 0 1 5 0

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Kyle Hamilton 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roquan Smith 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tavius Robinson 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malaki Starks 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chidobe Awuzie 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nnamdi Madubuike 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Travis Jones 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Marlon Humphrey 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaire Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jake Hummel 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tylan Wallace 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trenton Simpson 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 T.J. Tampa 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nate Wiggins 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rasheen Ali 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tyler Loop 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kyle Van Noy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odafe Oweh 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Teddye Buchanan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Broderick Washington Jr. 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

Kicking

Player FG XP Tyler Loop 1/1 2/2

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Jordan Stout 0 0

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens summary

The Bills began the game explosively, as Dalton Kincaid slipped past the Ravens' defense to catch a touchdown. The Ravens were then forced to settle for a field goal on the next drive after Ed Oliver chased Lamar Jackson out of the red zone for a sack.

The Bills were then forced to punt on their next two drives, which Derrick Henry, then Jackson, each punished with a rushing touchdown. That dry spell finally ended with a field goal by Matt Prater.

A fumble by Justice Hill nearly killed the Ravens' next drive, and they had to settle for another field goal. The Bills ended the first half with a field goal of their own.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

