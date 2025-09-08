  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 08, 2025 01:50 GMT
Micah Parsons gets brutally honest on mental toll of &quot;draining&quot; Cowboys trade drama 10 days before&nbsp;season&nbsp;opener
Micah Parsons gets brutally honest on mental toll of "draining" Cowboys trade drama 10 days before season opener

The Buffalo Bills began their final season at the current Highmark Stadium on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, hoping to eventually send it off with a sixth straight AFC East title before moving to a new venue of the same name in 2026.

Ad

Josh Allen looked to build on his 2024 MVP campaign in a duel with Lamar Jackson, while Derrick Henry looked to resume his dominance, just as he did the last time the two teams faced.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Ravens31720
Bills7613
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Buffalo Bills player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Josh Allen12/1711310108.2
Ad

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Ty Johnson2240000
James Cook7190110
Elijah Moore180000
Josh Allen130000
Dawson Knox0002200
Keon Coleman0001170
Dalton Kincaid0003371
Khalil Shakir0003350
Joshua Palmer000140
Ray Davis0001-10
Ad

Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Christian Benford64000000
Taylor Rapp53000000
Ed Oliver44110100
Joey Bosa22000000
Cam Lewis22000000
Dorian Strong22000000
Cole Bishop22000000
Terrel Bernard21010000
Dorian Williams21000000
Matt Milano11000000
AJ Epenesa11000000
Greg Rousseau11001000
Joe Andreessen10000000
Javon Solomon10000100
Ad

Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Matt Prater2/21/1
Ad

Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Brad Robbins291
Ad

Baltimore Ravens player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Lamar Jackson8/10670094.6
Ad

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Derrick Henry912311130
Lamar Jackson4381000
Zay Flowers#41803360
Rasheen Ali150000
Justice Hill2-140130
Rashod Bateman0002100
Mark Andrews000150
Ad

Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Kyle Hamilton64000000
Roquan Smith32000000
Tavius Robinson32000000
Malaki Starks31000000
Chidobe Awuzie30000000
Nnamdi Madubuike21000000
Travis Jones21010000
Marlon Humphrey11000000
Jaire Alexander11000000
Jake Hummel11000000
Tylan Wallace11000000
Trenton Simpson11010000
T.J. Tampa11000000
Nate Wiggins11000000
Rasheen Ali11000000
Tyler Loop11000000
Kyle Van Noy10000000
Odafe Oweh10000100
Teddye Buchanan10000000
Broderick Washington Jr.00001000
Ad

Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Tyler Loop1/12/2
Ad

Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Jordan Stout00
Ad

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens summary

The Bills began the game explosively, as Dalton Kincaid slipped past the Ravens' defense to catch a touchdown. The Ravens were then forced to settle for a field goal on the next drive after Ed Oliver chased Lamar Jackson out of the red zone for a sack.

The Bills were then forced to punt on their next two drives, which Derrick Henry, then Jackson, each punished with a rushing touchdown. That dry spell finally ended with a field goal by Matt Prater.

A fumble by Justice Hill nearly killed the Ravens' next drive, and they had to settle for another field goal. The Bills ended the first half with a field goal of their own.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...