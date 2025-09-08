Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson
The Buffalo Bills began their final season at the current Highmark Stadium on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, hoping to eventually send it off with a sixth straight AFC East title before moving to a new venue of the same name in 2026.
Josh Allen looked to build on his 2024 MVP campaign in a duel with Lamar Jackson, while Derrick Henry looked to resume his dominance, just as he did the last time the two teams faced.
The Bills began the game explosively, as Dalton Kincaid slipped past the Ravens' defense to catch a touchdown. The Ravens were then forced to settle for a field goal on the next drive after Ed Oliver chased Lamar Jackson out of the red zone for a sack.
The Bills were then forced to punt on their next two drives, which Derrick Henry, then Jackson, each punished with a rushing touchdown. That dry spell finally ended with a field goal by Matt Prater.
A fumble by Justice Hill nearly killed the Ravens' next drive, and they had to settle for another field goal. The Bills ended the first half with a field goal of their own.
