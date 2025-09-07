Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The Sunday Night Football game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
Ahead of the blockbuster Bills vs. Ravens clash, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup for Week 1
Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Nnamdi Madubuike
Aeneas Peebles
-
-
NT
Travis Jones
John Jenkins
-
-
RDE
Broderick Washington Jr.
-
-
-
WLB
Odafe Oweh
Tavius Robinson
David Ojabo
-
LILB
Roquan Smith
Jay Higgins IV
-
-
RILB
Trenton Simpson
Jake Hummel
Teddye Buchanan
-
SLB
Kyle Van Noy
Mike Green
Adisa Isaac (IR)
-
LCB
Nate Wiggins
Chidobe Awuzie
Keyon Martin
-
SS
Kyle Hamilton
Sanoussi Kane
Ar'Darius Washington (O)
-
FS
Malaki Starks
Reuben Lowery III
-
-
RCB
Jaire Alexander
T.J. Tampa
Bilhal Kone (IR)
-
NB
Marlon Humphrey
Robert Longerbeam (IR)
-
-
Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Tyler Loop
-
-
-
P
Jordan Stout
-
-
-
H
Jordan Stout
-
-
-
PR
LaJohntay Wester
Tylan Wallace
Dayton Wade (IR)
-
KR
Justice Hill
Keaton Mitchell
Rasheen Ali
-
LS
Nick Moore
-
-
-
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Bills vs. Ravens clash will be broadcast live on NBC, where Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be in the announcers' booth. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter.
Locals in Buffalo can catch the game on WGRZ.
Fans can also live stream the game on Peacock or Fubo.
Here are some key details for the Bills vs. Ravens Week 1 matchup:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC, WGRZ for locals in Buffalo
Live stream: Peacock or Fubo
Venue: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
