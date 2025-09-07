Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The Sunday Night Football game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Ad

Ahead of the blockbuster Bills vs. Ravens clash, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup for Week 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on offense vs. the Ravens:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Position Starter QB Josh Allen RB James Cook WR Khalil Shakir WR Keon Coleman WR Joshua Palmer TE Dalton Kincaid FB Reggie Gilliam LT Dion Dawkins LG David Edwards C Connor McGovern RG O'Cyrus Torrence RT Spencer Brown

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on defense vs. the Ravens:

Position Starter LDE Greg Rousseau LDT Ed Oliver RDT DaQuan Jones RDE Joey Bosa WLB Shaq Thompson MLB Terrel Bernard SLB Dorian Williams LCB Tre'Davious White SS Taylor Rapp FS Cole Bishop RCB Christian Benford NB Taron Johnson

Ad

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on special teams vs. the Ravens:

Position Starter PK Matt Prater P Brad Robbins H Brad Robbins PR Brandon Codrington KR Brandon Codrington LS Reid Ferguson

Ad

Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on offense vs. the Bills:

Position Starter QB Lamar Jackson RB Derrick Henry WR Zay Flowers WR Rashod Bateman WR DeAndre Hopkins TE Mark Andrews TE Charlie Koler LT Ronnie Stanley LG Andrew Vorhees C Tyler Linderbaum RG Daniel Faalele RT Roger Rosengarten

Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on defense vs. the Bills:

Position Starter LDE Nnamdi Madubuike NT Travis Jones RDE Broderick Washington Jr. WLB Odafe Oweh LILB Roquan Smith RILB Trenton Simpson SLB Kyle Van Noy LCB Nate Wiggins SS Kyle Hamilton FS Malaki Starks RCB Jaire Alexander NB Marlon Humphrey

Ad

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on the depth chart vs. the Bills:

Position Starter PK Tyler Loop P Jordan Stout H Jordan Stout PR LaJohntay Wester KR Justice Hill LS Nick Moore

Ad

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Josh Allen Mitchell Trubisky - - RB James Cook Ray Davis Ty Johnson - WR Khalil Shakir Elijah Moore - - WR Keon Coleman Curtis Samuel - - WR Joshua Palmer Tyrell Shavers - - TE Dalton Kincaid Dawson Knox Jackson Hawes - FB Reggie Gilliam - - - LT Dion Dawkins Ryan Van Demark - - LG David Edwards Alec Anderson - - C Connor McGovern Sedrick Van Pran-Granger - - RG O'Cyrus Torrence Kendrick Green - - RT Spencer Brown Chase Lundt Tylan Grable (IR) -

Ad

Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Greg Rousseau AJ Epenesa Javon Solomon Michael Hoecht (SUSP) LDT Ed Oliver Larry Ogunjobi (SUSP) DeWayne Carter (IR) - RDT DaQuan Jones T.J. Sanders Deone Walker - RDE Joey Bosa Landon Jackson - - WLB Shaq Thompson Matt Milano - - MLB Terrel Bernard Joe Andreessen - - SLB Dorian Williams - - - LCB Tre'Davious White (D) Ja'Marcus Ingram Maxwell Hairston (IR) - SS Taylor Rapp Cam Lewis - - FS Cole Bishop Damar Hamlin Sam Franklin Jr. Wande Owens (IR) RCB Christian Benford Dorian Strong - - NB Taron Johnson Jordan Hancock Brandon Codrington -

Ad

Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Matt Prater Tyler Bass (IR) - - P Brad Robbins - - - H Brad Robbins - - - PR Brandon Codrington Khalil Shakir - - KR Brandon Codrington Ty Johnson - - LS Reid Ferguson - - -

Ad

Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Lamar Jackson Cooper Rush - - RB Derrick Henry Justice Hill Keaton Mitchell Rasheen Ali WR Zay Flowers Tylan Wallace Dayton Wade (IR) - WR Rashod Bateman Devontez Walker - - WR DeAndre Hopkins LaJohntay Wester - - TE Mark Andrews Isaiah Likely (O) Charlie Kolar Zaire Mitchell-Paden FB Patrick Ricard (O) - - - LT Ronnie Stanley Joseph Noteboom - - LG Andrew Vorhees Ben Cleveland - - C Tyler Linderbaum Corey Bullock - - RG Daniel Faalele Emery Jones Jr. (O) - - RT Roger Rosengarten Carson Vinson - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Nnamdi Madubuike Aeneas Peebles - - NT Travis Jones John Jenkins - - RDE Broderick Washington Jr. - - - WLB Odafe Oweh Tavius Robinson David Ojabo - LILB Roquan Smith Jay Higgins IV - - RILB Trenton Simpson Jake Hummel Teddye Buchanan - SLB Kyle Van Noy Mike Green Adisa Isaac (IR) - LCB Nate Wiggins Chidobe Awuzie Keyon Martin - SS Kyle Hamilton Sanoussi Kane Ar'Darius Washington (O) - FS Malaki Starks Reuben Lowery III - - RCB Jaire Alexander T.J. Tampa Bilhal Kone (IR) - NB Marlon Humphrey Robert Longerbeam (IR) - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Tyler Loop - - - P Jordan Stout - - - H Jordan Stout - - - PR LaJohntay Wester Tylan Wallace Dayton Wade (IR) - KR Justice Hill Keaton Mitchell Rasheen Ali - LS Nick Moore - - -

Ad

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Bills vs. Ravens clash will be broadcast live on NBC, where Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be in the announcers' booth. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter.

Locals in Buffalo can catch the game on WGRZ.

Ad

Fans can also live stream the game on Peacock or Fubo.

Here are some key details for the Bills vs. Ravens Week 1 matchup:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, WGRZ for locals in Buffalo

Live stream: Peacock or Fubo

Venue: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.