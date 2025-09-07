  • home icon
  • Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 07, 2025 11:27 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season - Source: Getty

The Buffalo Bills will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The Sunday Night Football game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Ahead of the blockbuster Bills vs. Ravens clash, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup for Week 1

Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on offense vs. the Ravens:

PositionStarter
QBJosh Allen
RBJames Cook
WRKhalil Shakir
WRKeon Coleman
WRJoshua Palmer
TEDalton Kincaid
FBReggie Gilliam
LTDion Dawkins
LGDavid Edwards
CConnor McGovern
RGO'Cyrus Torrence
RTSpencer Brown
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on defense vs. the Ravens:

PositionStarter
LDEGreg Rousseau
LDTEd Oliver
RDTDaQuan Jones
RDEJoey Bosa
WLBShaq Thompson
MLBTerrel Bernard
SLBDorian Williams
LCBTre'Davious White
SSTaylor Rapp
FSCole Bishop
RCBChristian Benford
NBTaron Johnson
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on special teams vs. the Ravens:

PositionStarter
PKMatt Prater
PBrad Robbins
HBrad Robbins
PRBrandon Codrington
KRBrandon Codrington
LSReid Ferguson
Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on offense vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
QBLamar Jackson
RBDerrick Henry
WRZay Flowers
WRRashod Bateman
WRDeAndre Hopkins
TEMark Andrews
TECharlie Koler
LTRonnie Stanley
LGAndrew Vorhees
CTyler Linderbaum
RGDaniel Faalele
RTRoger Rosengarten
Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on defense vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
LDENnamdi Madubuike
NTTravis Jones
RDEBroderick Washington Jr.
WLBOdafe Oweh
LILBRoquan Smith
RILBTrenton Simpson
SLBKyle Van Noy
LCBNate Wiggins
SSKyle Hamilton
FSMalaki Starks
RCBJaire Alexander
NBMarlon Humphrey
Here's a look at the Ravens' projected starters on the depth chart vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
PKTyler Loop
PJordan Stout
HJordan Stout
PRLaJohntay Wester
KRJustice Hill
LSNick Moore
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJosh AllenMitchell Trubisky--
RBJames CookRay DavisTy Johnson-
WRKhalil ShakirElijah Moore--
WRKeon ColemanCurtis Samuel--
WRJoshua PalmerTyrell Shavers--
TEDalton KincaidDawson KnoxJackson Hawes-
FBReggie Gilliam---
LTDion DawkinsRyan Van Demark--
LGDavid EdwardsAlec Anderson--
CConnor McGovernSedrick Van Pran-Granger--
RGO'Cyrus TorrenceKendrick Green--
RTSpencer BrownChase LundtTylan Grable (IR)-
Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEGreg RousseauAJ EpenesaJavon SolomonMichael Hoecht (SUSP)
LDTEd OliverLarry Ogunjobi (SUSP)DeWayne Carter (IR)-
RDTDaQuan JonesT.J. SandersDeone Walker-
RDEJoey BosaLandon Jackson--
WLBShaq ThompsonMatt Milano--
MLBTerrel BernardJoe Andreessen--
SLBDorian Williams---
LCBTre'Davious White (D)Ja'Marcus IngramMaxwell Hairston (IR)-
SSTaylor RappCam Lewis--
FSCole BishopDamar HamlinSam Franklin Jr.Wande Owens (IR)
RCBChristian BenfordDorian Strong--
NBTaron JohnsonJordan HancockBrandon Codrington-
Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKMatt PraterTyler Bass (IR)--
PBrad Robbins---
HBrad Robbins---
PRBrandon CodringtonKhalil Shakir--
KRBrandon CodringtonTy Johnson--
LSReid Ferguson---
Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBLamar JacksonCooper Rush--
RBDerrick HenryJustice HillKeaton MitchellRasheen Ali
WRZay FlowersTylan WallaceDayton Wade (IR)-
WRRashod BatemanDevontez Walker--
WRDeAndre HopkinsLaJohntay Wester--
TEMark AndrewsIsaiah Likely (O)Charlie KolarZaire Mitchell-Paden
FBPatrick Ricard (O)---
LTRonnie StanleyJoseph Noteboom--
LGAndrew VorheesBen Cleveland--
CTyler LinderbaumCorey Bullock--
RGDaniel FaaleleEmery Jones Jr. (O)--
RTRoger RosengartenCarson Vinson--
Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDENnamdi MadubuikeAeneas Peebles--
NTTravis JonesJohn Jenkins--
RDEBroderick Washington Jr.---
WLBOdafe OwehTavius RobinsonDavid Ojabo-
LILBRoquan SmithJay Higgins IV--
RILBTrenton SimpsonJake HummelTeddye Buchanan-
SLBKyle Van NoyMike GreenAdisa Isaac (IR)-
LCBNate WigginsChidobe AwuzieKeyon Martin-
SSKyle HamiltonSanoussi KaneAr'Darius Washington (O)-
FSMalaki StarksReuben Lowery III--
RCBJaire AlexanderT.J. TampaBilhal Kone (IR)-
NBMarlon HumphreyRobert Longerbeam (IR)--
Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKTyler Loop---
PJordan Stout---
HJordan Stout---
PRLaJohntay WesterTylan WallaceDayton Wade (IR)-
KRJustice HillKeaton MitchellRasheen Ali-
LSNick Moore---
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Bills vs. Ravens clash will be broadcast live on NBC, where Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be in the announcers' booth. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter.

Locals in Buffalo can catch the game on WGRZ.

Fans can also live stream the game on Peacock or Fubo.

Here are some key details for the Bills vs. Ravens Week 1 matchup:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC, WGRZ for locals in Buffalo
  • Live stream: Peacock or Fubo
  • Venue: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
Edited by Arnold
