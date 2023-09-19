C.J. Gardner-Johnson injury update: When is Lions star likely to return?

It was a win for the Detroit Lions this past summer to sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson was a significant addition to a Lions secondary with postseason aspirations after having probably his most memorable campaign in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Gardner-Johnson made his NFL debut in Detroit's first game, when the team recorded a stunning victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he had to leave the game in Week 2 due to an injury. His season is now reportedly in risk as he recovers from a pectoral injury he sustained on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The setback dampens the newly revamped Lions defense, which signed CJGJ to a single-year, $6.5 million contract. For a defensive back at the back of the best, most successful season of his career, it was supposed to be an incredible deal.

According to NFL Network, Gardner-Johnson's availability for the rest of the season is still uncertain. He's sidelined indefinitely, and he might not play again this year.

Due to his established reputation in Philadelphia, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a significant player. And now, in their third game of the year, the Lions will play the Atlanta Falcons without C.J.

Exploring C.J. Gardner-Johnson's injury history

The 25-year-old C.J. Gardner-Johnson has enjoyed a generally healthy career. However, he has experienced two significant career injuries.

When the Eagles played the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 of the 2022 season, Gardner-Johnson was carted off to the locker room. Initially thought to be a rib injury, subsequent tests revealed something else.

The DB had a ruptured kidney and was declared to be indefinitely as a result. In his opening match back in Week 18, he took part in all 63 snaps.

Gardner-Johnson also missed a game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 season because of a knee ailment.

Who could replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson for the Lions?

There is no substitute for Gardner-Johnson's leadership qualities as a whole, but the Lions defense is still in good shape. Tracy Walker, the team's top tackler in the last two seasons, had a remarkable comeback from a torn Achilles' tendon at the start of the 2022 campaign.

Walker recorded his first defensive action of the season on Sunday against the Seahawks because Gardner-Johnson was hurt. He will now be preparing to assume a more significant part in the defense of the club.

If Walker starts for the Lions in Week 3's game against the Atlanta Falcons, it appears he will already have a sizable fan base waiting impatiently for his return.