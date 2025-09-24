C.J. Gardner-Johnson landing spots: Top 3 teams that should pursue Super Bowl-winning safety

The Houston Texans (0-3) released C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday. The safety played just three games for the franchise after signing with them in the offseason.

Gardner-Johnson, who posted 15 tackles with no interceptions or pass breakups during his brief stint in Houston, is now a free agent. He was part of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning team last season.

Although Gardner-Johnson appeared to struggle in adapting to Texans coach DeMeco Ryans' defensive scheme, there are a few teams that might be looking to sign him. On that note, here's a look at some teams that could suit the safety.

3 potential landing spots for C.J. Gardner-Johnson

#1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs might be a team that could look at C.J. Gardner-Johnson with interest. The Chiefs (1-2) have not been at their best on the defensive side of the game, and a safety can help them solve some of those issues.

Moreover, Chiefs safety Deion Bush is on the injured reserve list, which could prompt the team to sign Garndner-Johnson.

#2. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys (1-2) lost one of the best defensive players in Micah Parsons this offseason. They have lost two of their three games so far, and still look shaky in defense.

If the Cowboys have plans to make the playoffs, they need to bolster their defense. Garnder-Johnson could be an ideal option for them to add some firepower to their rearguard.

#3. New York Jets

The New York Jets (0-3) are yet to win a game this season. Jets coach Aaron Glenn might consider bringing in a few more defensive additions to his squad to try and turn the team's fortunes.

The Jets have the likes of Tony Adams and Andre Cisco as their starting safeties, but Gardner-Johnson could offer more competition in defense.

