C.J. Moore landing spots: Who should the reinstated ex-Lions safety sign for in 2024?

C.J. Moore signed a two-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions in March 2023. Not even a month passed by, and the NFL suspended him indefinitely upon discovering that Moore had violated the league's gambling policy by betting on NFL games. Almost a year later, he is now reinstated and looking to join a franchise.

Best fits for C.J. Moore in 2024

The Detroit Lions signed Moore in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He departed for Houston Texans but the Lions re-signed him. Throughout his career, Moore has played the role of coming off the bench to make an impact. The 28-year-old would want the league to feel his impact once again.

#1. Detroit Lions

Moore has performed under the Lions' head coach, Dan Campbell, for several seasons. He would fit like a glove in their system. Now that the Lions are firing on all cylinders, bringing back Moore into the roster is a straightforward choice.

This lateral move is bound to benefit both involved parties. Moore has played for the special teams unit and will have a great impact.

#2. Green Bay Packers

The Packers have traditionally been a team that relies on solid defensive play. Moore's tackling ability and his special teams experience with the Lions could come in handy for the Packers.

This will be a learning experience for Moore if he wants to step away from the tested roads of Detroit. A new proving ground for Moore could be the motivation he desires.

#3. Las Vegas Raiders

Under Antonio Pierce, the new head coach, the Raiders have some rebuilding to do. Las Vegas prides itself on its defensive capabilities and would utilize Moore's skills effectively.

The Raiders roster houses some of the well-known D-line in the game. Moore could be a sponge around players like Maxx Crosby and gain a lot of wisdom regarding the game.

#4. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions are known for their high-powered offense and passing game. They could benefit from the reliability and relief that Moore would bring to their defensive unit.

C.J. Moore will have to adapt to a very different system than he is used to. But he will get all the benefits of being associated with the Super Bowl champions.

