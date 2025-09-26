C.J. Stroud or Brock Purdy Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for QBs explored

The weekend has arrived, and teams are building up to Sunday. Thursday Night Football was a highly entertaining game featuring the Seattle Seahawks in the desert against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ad

With the Seahawks winning by the margin of a field goal, Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will look to keep up with them in the division when hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Purdy presents an interesting fantasy football situation compared to Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, who faces the Tennessee Titans this week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ahead of both games, let's explore the Week 4 fantasy projections of Purdy and Stroud, and find out which player you should start.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

C.J. Stroud Week 4 Fantasy Football projections

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

CJ Stroud has struggled to start the season. In a surprising turn of events, the Texans are winless entering Week 4. They haven't necessarily had the hardest schedule to start the year, but they've constantly found themselves on the losing end of tight games, losing by no more than seven points.

Ad

However, the tide could turn on Sunday, when they take on the Titans in a divisional showdown. Tennessee is also scraping away at the bottom of the league at 0-3 and looks considerably worse than Houston.

The game presents an opportunity for Stroud to score big in fantasy football.

Brock Purdy Week 4 Fantasy Football projections

Brock Purdy is on the comeback trail. Mac Jones handled quarterback duties in Purdy's absence due to injuries. However, coach Kyle Shanahan gave an optimistic update on Thursday, alluding to Purdy starting on Sunday.

Ad

They face a Jaguars team that's been putting up solid performances, standing at 2-1. But Purdy is expected to step right back into stride this week, as NFL.com predicts he'll score 19.29 fantasy points.

C.J. Stroud or Brock Purdy Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, CJ Stroud is the go-to option. He is expected to record 12.5 fantasy points, while the simulator projects Brock Purdy to still be out with injury.

Stroud is predicted to put up around 186 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He is also expected to bag a handful of rushing yards with the possibility of a touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.