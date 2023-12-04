Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken the NFL by storm, forming a young, dynamic duo with wide receiver Tank Dell.

However, Dell had to be carried off the field when Houston was in the red zone and will likely miss the rest of this season. He is suspected to have fractured his fibula after taking a hit to his lower leg against the Denver Broncos, as per NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

Stroud spoke to the media after the Texans' 22-17 home win in Week 13 over the Broncos about Dell and what he means to him.

"You see your brother putting so much work trying to be so helpful, so to see him go out ... it's tough man. We fight our tails off every day to make people happy. We put our lot in our lives on the body ... our bodies on the line, time and time again and to see that happen. It's cold. It's not easy."

"I gotta be there for him... Who knows he might be back, to play the Super Bowl. But I'm hurt, I can't sugarcoat it. I can't come up here and lie and say "Oh, we'll be nice. So I love my brother to death and I'm praying for him and I'm here for him no matter what."

Tank Dell and C.J. Stroud shared a bond even before making magic on the field as both were drafted by the Houston Texans this year. Dell was selected in the third round while Stroud went second overall.

The rookie wideout out of the University of Houston was having a great season with 709 yards on 47 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Who can C.J. Stroud turn to in Dell's absence at receiver?

Dell led the Texans in both targets (75) and the aforementioned seven touchdowns before their game against the Broncos. The rookie signal-caller leaned on Dell but all is not lost as he has another weapon to throw it to in his absence.

Third-year player Nico Collins was a perfect compliment to Dell and was second behind him in targets with 73. Collins has been no slouch in Houston's passing game with four 100-yard receiving games this season. This includes his 191-yard effort versus Denver in Week 13.

Time will tell as to whether Collins can continue at this pace and be C.J. Stroud's No. 1 option moving forward.