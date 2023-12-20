C.J. Stroud Injury Update: Latest on Texans QB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

C.J. Stroud did not play in the Houston Texans' "revenge game" against the Tennessee Titans (aka Houston Oilers) because of a concussion. In his stead, veteran Case Keenum was mostly efficient, completing 23-of-26 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown against an interception.

Under the leadership of this season's No. 2 pick, the Texans have regained their ability to contend for the playoffs, but ahead of a crucial matchup against the shockingly good Cleveland Browns, there is bad news.

C.J. Stroud's injury report

Houston Texans v New York Jets

On Tuesday, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported that Stroud was expected to miss Sunday's game with lingering concussion aftereffects. According to sources, he is dealing with, among other symptoms, sensitivity to light.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans had predicted as much on Monday:

“We’ll never put a guy out there who’s not ready to go, so it’s all about the health of our players. That’s always the first thing.”

He has already been ruled out of tomorrow's practice, continuing a stretch of missed sessions that began last week, before his team faced the Titans.

What happened to C.J. Stroud?

Quinnen Williams took out C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter of the Texans-Jets game

The concussion occurred in the fourth quarter of the Houston Texans' 30-6 loss at the New York Jets in Week 14.

With six and a half minutes remaining, as C.J. Stroud connected with John Metchie for six yards, he was hit by Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. He was replaced by Davis Mills and did not return, finishing with only 91 passing yards and four sacks received.

Williams was accused of playing dirty after the game, which he denied on his X/Twitter account:

When will C.J. Stroud return?

Case Keenum started vs the Tennessee Titans and is expected to start against the Cleveland Browns

If the Texans want Stroud back, they will have to wait until Week 17 at the earliest for it to happen. And they likely will need him for Week 18 when they face the also-contending Indianapolis Colts.

The good news is they have restocked under center. Even though Case Keenum is expected to start against the Browns, the team is not stopping with him and Davis Mills. They also signed Tim Boyle to the practice squad on Tuesday.