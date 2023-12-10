C.J. Stroud injury: What happened to Texans QB in Week 14 vs Jets?

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has suffered an injury in the Week 14 game against the New York Jets. The rookie quarterback went down after taking a hit and looked in pain as his helmet hit the turf of MetLife Stadium.

The Texans' training staff immediately ran on the field to help out Stroud as Davis Mills stepped in as the replacement. The extent of Stroud's injury is still unknown but he was sent back to the locker room with the designation of head injury.

C.J. Stroud injury: Texans suffer multiple setbacks in Week 14

Houston Texans Football

After losing Tank Dell last week, the Texans also lost Nico Collins today due to a calf injury. Before leaving the game, Stroud threw for just 91 yards while completing 43.5% of his throws as the Texans trail 27-3 to the Jets.

It's possible that the former Ohio State star might have suffered a concussion. This is a developing story and Stroud's status will be updated as we get more information about him.

#Update: Stroud is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.

The Texans quarterback is currently leading the race to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. In 13 games this season, he has thrown for 3,631 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a passer rating of 98.7.