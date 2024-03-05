C.J. Uzomah landing spots: Where could ex-Jets TE land in 2024 free agency?

C.J. Uzomah was dealt some unfortunate news with the start of free agency mere days away. The veteran tight end was released on Tuesday by the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. With Uzomah now a free agent, teams will get a shot at nabbing the tight end. Where could he land and what can he provide to teams willing to kick the tires?

Here's a look at four landing spots C.J. Uzomah could end up.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are poised to hit the reset switch in 2024 with the second pick in the NFL draft. Assuming they get a quarterback, the new thrower will need veteran pieces around him. Adding C.J. Uzomah at 31 years old could give the incoming rookie a veteran who has watched Andy Dalton, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow morph.

If Uzomah could give just one lesson to the rookie that he learned from Rodgers or Burrow, it would save the newcomer years of learning the hard way. Considering his age, Uzomah could prove to help teach the rookie the basics in 2024, and in 2025, he could teach him how to get through the playoffs on a roster sorely lacking in playoff experience at the highest level.

#2, Chicago Bears

Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears

C.J. Uzomah has spent plenty of time playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, a short plane ride away from Chicago. As such, if he was hoping to keep in touch with friends and potentially family in Cincinnati, it doesn't get much closer than Chicago.

From the Bears' perspective, they need players with playoff experience to help set a culture that will endure in the playoffs. Uzomah, a recent Super Bowl contestant, has learned playoff lessons that he can pass on to younger players. At 31 years old and coming off a down year, he likely would serve as a depth piece behind Cole Kmet.

However, playoff experience is beneficial no matter where someone lands on the depth chart.

#3, New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr helped tight end Darren Waller have a late-career explosion. Could he do the same for CJ Uzomah? The Saints might be able to get him for nearly the veteran minimum, and as an additional piece to pair with Taysom Hill, he could fill the roster nicely.

Additionally, as the team heads into what could be a fourth season without a playoff run, players with playoff experience from the golden Drew Brees era will continue to dwindle. Adding Uzomah would do some work to help stop the exodus of playoff talent.

#4, New England Patriots

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots are resetting, but with a win-now culture, they don't expect to be out of the picture for long. Adding playoff experience at any level of the depth chart via would be a smart move.

Passing on knowledge gleaned from playing with Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers could help speed up the development of the team's next quarterback. Put simply, if he knows something that both of those guys did that worked, it could be something that works for the new quarterback.

Plus, as a former member of the New York Jets, C.J. Uzomah could provide some inside information about what could be a much more difficult team in 2024. Additionally, he could serve as a source to help shore up the team's depth.