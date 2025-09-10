Calvin Austin Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Steelers WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Calvin Austin III turned heads in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 34-32 shootout win over the New York Jets in Week 1, emerging as a key piece in their revamped passing attack.

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers spreading the ball, Austin’s breakout performance has fantasy managers eyeing the waiver wire. Is the speedy wideout worth adding for Week 2, or is his role too volatile to trust?

Should you add Steelers WR Calvin Austin in Week 2 waiver wire?

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

In Week 1, Calvin Austin capitalized on his opportunity, catching four of six targets for 70 yards and an 18-yard touchdown in the Steelers’ thrilling victory over the Jets, playing 43 of 53 offensive snaps.

The trade for DK Metcalf had raised concerns about Austin’s role, but he held firm in three-receiver sets, outpacing rookie Roman Wilson (no receptions) and veterans Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller, who combined for minimal targets. His 4.30 speed created separation, and Rodgers’ trust was evident on key downs, including the fourth-quarter score that gave Pittsburgh a 31-26 lead.

The Steelers face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, a defense that allowed 265 passing yards in their opener, offering a decent matchup for Austin’s big-play potential. However, Pittsburgh’s run-first philosophy (51% run plays in Week 1) and Metcalf’s presence as the clear WR1 cap Austin’s target volume.

With only 2% rostered on most platforms, he’s a low-risk add, but his touchdown dependency makes him a speculative pickup for deeper leagues or as a bench stash.

Calvin Austin fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Memphis, Austin overcame a rookie-year foot injury to post 36 catches for 548 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, showing flashes of his 4.30 speed.

Now 26, his slot usage and efficiency (1.8 yards per route run last season) make him a complementary piece in Pittsburgh’s offense. Per FantasyPros, projections for 2025 estimate 48 receptions, 650 yards, and five touchdowns over 17 games, assuming he maintains his WR2 role, translating to roughly 140 PPR points (WR40 range). His ceiling hinges on Rodgers’ passing volume and potential injuries to Metcalf.

Austin’s college tape—1,149 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final Memphis season—highlights his playmaking ability, but Pittsburgh’s crowded receiver room and run-heavy scheme limit his consistency.

Favorable matchups, like Weeks 3 and 4 against the Patriots and Vikings, boost his appeal, but he’s unlikely to crack weekly WR2 status without a shift in offensive philosophy or an injury ahead of him.

Is Calvin Austin a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Austin is a viable waiver target in 12-team leagues or deeper, particularly for managers seeking upside in high-scoring games. Week 2 projections peg him for 2.2 receptions, 30.1 yards, and a 0.2 touchdown probability, yielding 6.9 PPR points, per Sportskeeda's Start-Sit Tool.

His role as the Steelers’ WR2 is secure for now, but his output will fluctuate in a low-volume passing attack. In shallow leagues, monitor him rather than roster him. His speed ensures weekly big-play potential, but consistency remains a concern.

