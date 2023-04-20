Calvin Ridley is certain about his on-field skills as he gears up for a return. The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver was suspended for a year over gambling. Previously playing for the Atlanta Falcons, Ridley's suspension excluded him from the entire 2022 season.

While talking to the press, the 28-year-old seemed confident about his return. NFL Twitter, however, might not be so forgiving. One user immediately clowned to the WR, wondering if he is now ready to bet on himself.

Of course, this was a direct call to his one-year suspension. While he can still play well, a few people offered up their concerns about the same. After all, it isn't easy to sit out for a year.

Miami Jack MacElroy @JackMacElroy @AroundTheNFL He’s 28 years old with a year off football to rest.. if he put the work in while he was suspended I would be scared to see him on the field.. that’s for sure. Top 15 wide receiver this year easy @AroundTheNFL He’s 28 years old with a year off football to rest.. if he put the work in while he was suspended I would be scared to see him on the field.. that’s for sure. Top 15 wide receiver this year easy

Most users asked Ridley if he wanted to bet, with some adding that he probably confused wide receiver with bettor. Ultimately, one will have to wait to see how Ridley performs.

Another user pointed out that Ridley might be the best WR, but only on Playstation.

A few users, however, wondered if the rest might do some good. Considering he isn't even 30 years old, he could easily become a top-15 wide receiver in the league.

Calvin Ridley remains optimistic, speaks up about his time away from the NFL

During the press conference, Ridley addressed his game and how remains one of the better receivers.

"What I am saying is, I am a 1,400-yard receiver with a broke foot," Calvin Ridley said. "So I know that I can make the plays and I know that I am one of the better receivers in this league."

- "What if I got faster? What if I got stronger? Obviously, I got wiser. Why can't I be better?" @CalvinRidley1 on his time away from football "What if I got faster? What if I got stronger? Obviously, I got wiser. Why can't I be better?"- @CalvinRidley1 on his time away from football https://t.co/ZYL1Ech0Xo

He added:

“I’ve been good at football all my life. I’m trying to be humble, like I said I’ve been good at football. I’ve not only been good, I also worked to be good".

As per Ridley, he wanted to get faster and stronger, and he had obviously gotten wiser over the past year.

Calvin Ridley at a Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta Falcons game

“I gotta go through the crap but I mean I see myself being a good player".

Ridley's career began with the Falcons in 2018, where he had 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games (2020 season). He was traded to the Jaguars after four seasons with the team. He referred to his experience in Jacksonville as 'amazing', adding that the team could be a 'good home for him'.

