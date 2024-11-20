Cam Akers or Justice Hill Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs

Cam Akers and Justice Hill are flex options for Week 12 fantasy football lineups. They have both provided solid fantasy value in certain weeks this year while serving as the RB2s in their NFL offensive systems. They both have some upside this week, but here's which one is a better pick for starting lineups.

Is Cam Akers a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Cam Akers outlook (image credit: getty)

Cam Akers has improved his weekly fantasy football value since switching teams from the Houston Texans to the Minnesota Vikings five weeks ago. In each of his past three games, he has increased his snap percentage and recorded a better weekly finish than he did in his previous game.

The Vikings have included Akers more in their offensive game plan as they look to take some of the workload off of Aaron Jones. He has 26 touches across his past two games and will look to continue that trend in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.

Is Justice Hill a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Justice Hill outlook

Justice Hill serves as the RB2 for the Baltimore Ravens behind workhorse Derrick Henry, but he has still found a way to provide value in fantasy football. His contributions as a receiver out of the backfield have been one of the biggest reasons why, as he already has 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns through 11 games.

The veteran has also played in more than 40% of the offensive snaps seven times this year on his way to being ranked as the RB36 overall. He will look to keep things rolling in Week 12 against a tough LA Chargers defense on Monday Night Football.

Cam Akers or Justice Hill: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football?

Who Should I Start (Sportskeeda)

Justice Hill is the recommended RB to use in Week 12 fantasy football lineups over Cam Akers. Despite his challenging matchup against the Chargers, Hill's consistent contributions as a receiving back are one of the biggest reasons why he is the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Hill will score more than an additional fantasy point than Akers this week in PPR scoring formats. Despite Akers being expected to record more rushing yards and more likely to score a TD, Hill's receiving projections are far superior, making him the more reliable choice.

