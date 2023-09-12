Cam Heyward injury update: When will Steelers DT return?

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward suffered a groing injury against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He will reportedly need surgery and spend weeks recovering.

Heyward exited the game during the opening period due to what appeared to be a groin injury. Soon after departing, he underwent tests for his groin.

The Steelers were torn down in the running game by the 49ers as they capitalized on Heyward's injury and ultimately won the game 30-7.

With Heyward out, it will now be crucial for other defensive players to take the reins. Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal might be tasked with filling in for Heyward while he is away.

The groin injury is the first serious one Heyward has suffered in the past few years, which means even more pressure will be placed on T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith to perform.

Heyward has participated in six successive Pro Bowls and just finished his second season with at least 10 sacks. Watt's outstanding defensive line performances frequently go unnoticed. However, the attention that other teams are paying to him now has contributed to his recent stratospheric surge to the top of the pass rusher rankings.

Cam Heyward injury history explored

The injury to Cam Heyward, a seasoned defensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers who has been a model associated with wellness throughout his career, is a bitter pill to swallow.

Before the Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Heyward's most recent severe injury occurred in 2016. After surgery, the athlete was placed on injured reserve due to a grade 3 chest pectoral injury. The 34-year-old also missed two games due to a thigh hamstring problem a month prior.

When will Cam Heyward return?

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Cam Heyward will be out for the Pittsburgh Steelers for up to eight weeks. The esteemed DT is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday and then undergo rehabilitation to recover. If that occurs, he will probably be placed on injured reserve and out until at least the bye week.

The Steelers' defense was seriously hurt in their second consecutive season opening game. Edge rusher T.J. Watt missed seven games last season after tearing a pectoral muscle in the first week too.

The offensive linemen Chuks Okorafor and James Daniels, as well as wide receiver Diontae Johnson, are among a number of players on the Steelers roster who are currently out injured.