Cam Newton could become the next Colin Kaepernick if he doesn't perform well on his next job in the NFL 

Cam Newton does not have an NFL contract at the moment, just like Colin Kaepernick doesn't have an NFL contract at the moment. Of course, these two cases are not connected, but they could soon be.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since 2017. He may never return after a failed tryout for the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. Raiders legend Warren Sapp heard it was one of the worst tryouts the organization has ever held.

Some may point to Kaepernick's struggles in 2016 as the reason for why he was benched for Blaine Gabbert. He was never brought back in by then-San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly. Others point to the QB's protest during games. He kneeled during the anthem. He also wore socks portraying police as pigs with the acronym "ACAB" or "all cops are bad."

That controversy sunk the 49ers' season, as did bad QB play from both Kaepernick and Gabbert. Kelly was chewed up and spit out by the league after just one season in the Bay Area. He was sent to the college coaching ranks at UCLA.

Kaepernick's actions sunk his career. And if Cam Newton isn't careful, he could be the next QB to be permenantly sidelined, in part, due to his off-the-field behavior.

It doesn't appear that Newton's time in the NFL is done just yet. There is interest being registered in him from the Cleveland Browns. They are looking for a stop-gap option at quarterback as they await the results of the Deshaun Watson hearings for sex crimes ranging from harassment to assault.

With that said, the former Heisman winner at Auburn could be on his last legs in the league due to recent comments he made about women that were taken negatively by the media.

While on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Newton made several controversial statements. He said that a woman should how to cater to a man's needs and "allow a man to lead." His comments were called sexist by mainstream media outlets like ESPN:

"I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b—... There’s a lot of women who are bad b—es. And I say b—es in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick. Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs."

"Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss b—, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead."

That conjecture could cost Cam Newton opportunities to play in the future. His play with the Carolina Panthers last season (55% completion rate with four TD throws and five INTs) wasn't inspiring enough for him to then go out and say something that could anger prospective employers.

Cam Newton respects Colin Kaepernick for standing up for what he believes in

Cam Newton has spoken out in support of Colin Kaepernick. He respects Kaepernick for doing what he believes is right and speaking out for his beliefs.

Back in September 2017, Newton praised Kap in a press conference and called him a "legend" for his cause:

"My hat goes off to the Colin Kaepernicks of the world. He's made the ultimate sacrifice (as a player), and I respect that wholeheartedly. I can't let a moment go by without shedding light to that: A person that does have the talent to play, a person that should be in this league, but I feel as if he's not getting his just due because of his views."

"But that's a legend, right there. For him to think outside of himself, to raise awareness of something that, this is 365 days removed from his first initial stand, and now here we are doing the same things. And now everybody is kind of understanding what his reasoning was, and I respect that."

Cam Newton could have played his last NFL games last season with the team that drafted him. He could end up feeling what Kaepernick has felt the last five years after speaking out in a way the league didn't like.

