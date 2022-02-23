"Your d*ck’s not enough" - Interviewee blasts Cam Newton for cheating on the mother of his four kids

American fitness model Brittney Renner went all-in on quarterback Cam Newton regarding him being unfaithful to Shakia Procter, the mother of his four children. On Newton's YouTube series, Funky Friday, the topic of his unfaithfulness came up during an interview on the show.

The Instagram fitness model and former soccer star for Jackson State University asked Newton if he would be with a woman who was the total package but a cheater:

Renner: So, you would be with a woman. You knew the woman who was the total package, but she was a cheater. Yes or no. Yes or no.

Cam: Yes. Because I'll be willing to work to say like, what is this stemming from? Simple or plain.

Renner: You're not enough. You're not enough. Your d*ck’s not enough, sorry.

Cam: Not necessarily, you know, can be something, but more or less like they just need polishing. They’re dull. Their knife is dull. Let me sharpen that s*it up and say, Hey, bro, that's unacceptable. Just like I talked to the girl and say, bro, you're not enough. Okay, cool. Listen, let me prove to you that what you're doing is hurting me. Some people may care, like it may not. It's a lot of polygamous relationships out here that's thriving. That's booming.

The fitness model went on to ask Newton about his daughters and would he tell them to polish off a man and stay with him:

Renner: Like there's honesty, cheating. And being a polygamous or polyamorous relationship. There's transparency. That's the difference that we're talking about. So, you would tell, how many daughters do you have?

Cam: Two

Renner: Okay, so you would tell them to just polish him off a little bit? Stay with him. What would you tell your daughters that? I want you to look at one of these cameras and say you would tell your daughter to accept that s*it.

Cam: I’m not saying to accept it.

Renner: No, but that’s what you're saying. Can you say it? Because I'm not telling my son that you can cheat on a woman and that a woman that you claim you love and that's okay, just because you're high-value man. You have a lot of money, like a lot of women will want to be with you. That's not okay. Because you're only cheating yourself.

Cam Newton and his NFL career

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton in the end zone

The former NFL MVP played the first nine seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers (2011 – 2019) and was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011. Newton threw for 4,051 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions that season.

It is the third-most passing yards for a quarterback in their rookie season in NFL history. His 14 rushing touchdowns that season are the most for a quarterback in their rookie season.

In 2015, he was the league MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year after throwing 35 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

The 35 touchdown passes were tied for the second-most that season behind the 36 passes of then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The signal-caller led Carolina to Super Bowl 50 versus the Denver Broncos, losing the game by a score of 24-10.

The Panthers released Newton in March 2020 but found a home with the Patriots for the 2020 NFL season. In his one season with New England, he had eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions but had 12 touchdowns on the ground.

It was tied for the fourth-most that season.

Newton returned to Carolina after his release from the Patriots for the 2021 season, starting five games. The former number one overall pick had four touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns this season.

Will he be back for his 12th season in the NFL? We’ll find out this offseason.

