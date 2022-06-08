WATCH: Cam Newton gets trolled for believing he's good enough to get starting QB job in 2022 NFL season

Quarterback Cam Newton still firmly believes that he deserves to be a starter in the NFL this upcoming season. Currently without a team, the 33-year-old free agent is on the lookout for his next opportunity.

The quarterback played the 2020 season with the New England Patriots, played 15 games and had a 7-8 record. He then returned to the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and started five games but failed to win one as he went 0-5 as the team's starter.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Then gets a lot of push back on



@CameronNewton : "There's not 32 guys better than me. On my soul."Then gets a lot of push back on @thepivot .@CameronNewton: "There's not 32 guys better than me. On my soul."Then gets a lot of push back on @thepivot https://t.co/zoMihgf0qh

The 33-year-old was a guest on The Pivot podcast and stated that he is definitely good enough to be a starter in the league, despite his previous performances.

Here's what he said:

“I said it, there’s still not 32 guys better than me on my soul. Ask your question and let’s debate, coz at the end of the day, comparing apples to apples, oranges to oranges, certain situations to certain situations and if you think that I couldn’t be on someone’s team right now, you a damn fool.”

However, the Pivot's Channing Crowder did not think along the same lines and said that he couldn't accept Newton being a starter in the league.

Here's what Crowder said:

“Right now, you are 33-years-old, you got old. You’re one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the world right now? Cam I cannot accept that, I can’t accept it. I saw what you did in New England, when you went back to Carolina I saw what happened. The proof is in the pudding, tell me I’m wrong.”

Will Cam Newton get another starting job in the NFL?

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

Based on what we have seen over the last two seasons, as a starter, probably not, but as a backup without question. The 33-year-old has not covered himself in glory with his play over the last two seasons.

He went 7-8 with the Patriots, throwing for 2,657 passing yards, eight touchdowns and ten interceptions while rushing for 12 touchdowns. Then last season with the Panthers, Newton started five games and lost all five, throwing for just 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions along with five rushing touchdowns. That is not exactly starting quarterback material.

Chad Ryan @ChadwikoTWW Cam Newton touchdown run and celebration. Cam Newton touchdown run and celebration. https://t.co/E13rLJyx0t

Whether he gets another shot at being a starter in the NFL is up for debate. But as Crowder observed, the free agent is only getting older and his play has declined, which many teams will likely look at and conclude he is not for them.

A backup role is perhaps his best avenue back to the NFL, but whether he is willing to accept that is a different matter entirely.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Cam Newton still good enough to be a starting quarterback? Yes No 14 votes so far