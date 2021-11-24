"This time is not about you, Cam" - Shannon Sharpe left unimpressed with Cam Newton's touchdown run celebration during loss to WFT

Despite a loss to the Washington Football Team, Cam Newton made a splash in his debut as the starting quarterback in his second act with the Carolina Panthers. Newton was 21 for 27 with 189 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown.

The Panthers lost by a score of 27-21, although they did fight hard until the final whistle. But after the game, all the talk was on a post-touchdown celebration of Cam Newton running to the middle of the field and striking his famous 'Superman' move.

Newton's celebration came after he scampered for a 24-yard touchdown run that gave the Panthers a 13-7 lead with a little less than six minutes left in the second quarter. After scoring, Newton immediately bolted for the mid-field logo, spiked the ball on it, and proceeded to perform his 'Superman' celebration.

Carolina Panthers @Panthers Giving us all the feels…



Cam Newton Touchdown!



📺: FOX Giving us all the feels…Cam Newton Touchdown!📺: FOX https://t.co/b8u9niQSJt

NFL Hall of Fame tight end-turned-Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe spoke about his feelings for Cam Newton's mid-field celebration. Sharpe is the co-host (along with Skip Bayless) of Undisputed, a sports talk show on Fox Sports 1.

Here's what Shannon Sharpe had to say about Cam Newton's mid-field celebration:

"I didn't like it. I thought it was a bit too much. I thought it was a look-at-me moment. They bought Cam in the middle of the playoff picture and Cam made that moment about him."

Sharpe later doubled down on his take on the show:

"At this time, it's not about you, Cam. Your team is smack dab in the middle of a playoff run, smack dab in the middle of a playoff run and to take that time that opportunity right there is that... I just... I just didn't like it."

Despite fans and players alike having opposing views on whether or not Newton's celebration was too much, what can't be denied is the fact that Cam has given the Panthers a jolt of invigoration that reverberates throughout the entire team.

Can Cam Newton take the Panthers to the playoffs?

The Panthers are currently third in the NFC South division with a record of 5-6. Although it looks like a long shot, the Panthers are not yet mathematically eliminated from getting a playoff spot.

According to CBS Sports, the Panthers currently have an 8.2 percent chance of getting into the playoffs. If there is anything that many have learned about Cam Newton, it is that he will do all he can to make that percentage come to fruition.

On Sunday, the Panthers will visit the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM EST.

