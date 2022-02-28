NFL Rumors: Cam Newton re-signing with Panthers remains a possibility 

Cam Newton may still have a future as a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in 2022. The 2015 NFL MVP has had an up-and-down career under center for the Panthers, reaching Super Bowl 50 and ultimately losing to the Denver Broncos after a disappointing performance.

As far as being a quarterback in Carolina again, the door may yet still be open for Newton in Charlotte, with the Panthers reviewing their quarterback position.

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline believes Carolina is really considering re-signing Newton for the upcoming season. He wrote:

"The Carolina Panthers are another team in immediate need of a plug-and-play quarterback. If they can bring one in via trade, they will do it in a heartbeat. Head coach Matt Rhule’s job is on the line, and he must win this season."

Pauline is of the mindset that the former NFL MVP is still an option for the Panthers:

"If they can’t make a big move for a signal-caller, I’m told Cam Newton is still an option for the team. The Panthers signed Newton in Week 10 last year, and he went on to start five games, winning none of them."

The Panthers will have options at quarterback for the 2022 season, with PJ Walker having already signed a one-year deal worth the league minimum and Sam Darnold will still be around following his trade from the New York Jets, with Carolina picking up his fifth year option worth $18.5million.

NFL Rumors: Is Cam Newton a viable option at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in 2022?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

After a disappointing return to the team in November last year following a season with the New England Patriots, the 32-year old went 0-5 as the starting quarterback in Charlotte.

Despite not having the impact upon his return as he'd have wanted, the dual-threat quarterback remains confident in his abilities as a signal caller in the NFL. Speaking in his exit interview after the 2021 season, he said:

"Yes, I still do think I can play at a high level. Absolutely. But if an opportunity presents itself where I don’t necessarily need to play and it’s about winning, yeah, I’m willing to do that too."

Newton also added the following:

"I’m not coming back for no 5-12, I can tell you that now. Winning makes everything better. So to what degree am I willing to do—whether it being the starter or not—if it’s about winning, I’m with it."

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report



MORE rushing TDs than Earl Campbell, Shady McCoy, Eddie George and Thurman Thomas.



SAME yards per carry as Gale Sayers/Barry Sanders.



Plus, a league MVP.



In summary, Cam Newton is most definitely a Hall of Famer Can Newton has MORE passing TDs than Troy Aikman/Joe Namath.MORE rushing TDs than Earl Campbell, Shady McCoy, Eddie George and Thurman Thomas.SAME yards per carry as Gale Sayers/Barry Sanders.Plus, a league MVP.In summary, Cam Newton is most definitely a Hall of Famer Can Newton has MORE passing TDs than Troy Aikman/Joe Namath.MORE rushing TDs than Earl Campbell, Shady McCoy, Eddie George and Thurman Thomas.SAME yards per carry as Gale Sayers/Barry Sanders.Plus, a league MVP.In summary, Cam Newton is most definitely a Hall of Famer‼️

There have recently been debates about whether Cam will be in the Hall of Fame when it is time for his career to come to an end. He does lead the league for the most quarterback rushing touchdowns with 75 and most quarterback rushing touchdowns in a single season with 14.

We will have to wait and see if Superman suits up in Carolina colors in 2022.

