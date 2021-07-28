Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones: Does the 2015 MVP have the edge over promising rookie in QB competition?

After a rocky 2020 season, Cam Newton is looking to bounce back in a big way for the New England Patriots in 2021. Newton was given another one-year contract from the Patriots this past offseason.

The re-signing showcased faith that Newton would be much improved in 2021. That said, a starting job for Newton is no guarantee.

The Patriots drafted Alabama quarterback Mac Jones 15th overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones was drafted as the Patriots' future franchise quarterback, but he's also got a decent shot to start week one of the 2021 regular season.

New England's training camp will be the ultimate decider between Newton and Jones. The competition is expected to be fierce between the former MVP and up-and-coming rookie.

With Patriots training camp just about set to begin, here's a look at who currently has the edge in the quarterback competition and what each quarterback must do to win the job.

Does Cam Newton or Mac Jones have the edge in the Patriots quarterback competition?

The Patriots are in an interesting spot as they head into training camp. New England's roster was massively upgraded this offseason following an uncharacteristic spending spree in free agency by Bill Belichick. With all the new talent, this team is looking to win now.

However, at quarterback, the most important position in the sport, they still have question marks. Newton, the returning starter, had his worst season in the NFL last year, and while a lot of things worked against him, namely a shortened offseason and a lack of weapons, he still struggled with accuracy and processing.

The Patriots are banking on Newton to improve with the help of a full offseason to grasp the offense and the addition of new weapons like Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor.

Ideally, it feels as if the Patriots would prefer to start Newton this season and give Jones time to learn the offense. In that sense, Newton has a slight edge over Jones entering training camp. Being the returning veteran starter on a team looking to win now is a notable advantage.

But unlike last season when Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer served as the team's backup quarterbacks, the Patriots don't have all their eggs in the Newton basket. The Jones draft pick made sure of that.

The rookie will very much have a chance to win the job in training camp. That being said, it's going to take Jones outperforming Newton in a significant way to be named the starter.

Aside from simply outperforming Newton, the biggest thing Jones must do to win the job is show command of the offense. The New England offense has been known to be a bit difficult to learn, so if he wants to play, he needs to show he's capable of understanding the playbook.

As for Newton, it's simple, he must show better accuracy and processing skills if he wants to win the starting job. There were too many times last season when Newton was late throwing to an open receiver. That can't happen in an offense as timing-based as the Patriots.

If Newton's struggles persist and Jones shows he can command the offense, then Newton is in real trouble.

All that being said, it's hard not to get the sense that if Newton and Jones are playing at similar levels, Belichick would opt to start the veteran in Newton. If Newton is able to play like the 2018 version of himself, the Patriots could be a problem in the playoffs.

Patriots future outlook at quarterback

All eyes in New England will be focused on the quarterback competition in the 2021 training camp, but it's important to also keep an eye on the future. Even if Newton wins the starting job, at some point later in the 2021 season or in 2022, Jones will end up the starter.

The reasoning is simple. The Patriots spent the 15th overall pick in the draft on Jones. That alone means he'll eventually get a chance to prove he can play. It's only a matter of time. The best thing Newton can do is retain the starting job in 2021, play excellent football, and earn a nice-sized contract elsewhere in the 2022 offseason.

The future in New England is Jones, regardless of what the present holds.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar