Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones: Who will be Belichick's first-choice Patriots QB?

Bill Belichick has yet to name the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots after the preseason. The battle between Mac Jones and Cam Newton has been neck-and-neck throughout training camp. Belichick is a coach who will not reveal anything to the media.

mac jones after reading the patriots statement on cam newton pic.twitter.com/oBuaTKXLbU — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) August 23, 2021

There's a lot that goes into Belichick's final decision at quarterback. He can either go with a rookie or a veteran. Both have yet to prove they are ready. Statistically, Mac Jones had the better preseason, but can that make him the starter?

Who will Bill Belichick start in the Patriots' regular-season opener?

New England Patriots QB Cam Newton feels that he deserves to be the starter in Week 1

Cam Newton played great football before contracting COVID-19. After returning from his quarantine, Newton looked sluggish, and something didn't feel right. Newton's performance led the Patriots to draft Mac Jones.

Since selecting Mac Jones, Bill Belichick has been bombarded with questions about who will be the starter. Belichick has mentioned Cam Newton as the starter more than Jones. Everyone knows that Belichick's words are never final, and he always has a plan.

Mac Jones throwing people open like a vet. 😳 pic.twitter.com/L6pB0ER7qs — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 29, 2021

The New England Patriots are in the same position as the Chicago Bears. Cam Newton is a veteran with experience, and Mac Jones is a rookie who could benefit from a year off.

Mac Jones had the better preseason, but is that something Belichick will trust? It's hard to judge a rookie's success in the preseason when they're playing against backups.

The Patriots quarterback situation has a familiar feel to it. Cam Newton is the safe choice to start at quarterback for the Patriots. If Newton begins to struggle, the Patriots will not hesitate to put Jones in the game.

Let's not forget that Brady only appeared in one game during his rookie season before becoming the starter after Bledsoe's injury. Cam Newton feels like Drew Bledsoe, and Mac Jones feels like Tom Brady. Obviously, Mac Jones isn't anywhere near Tom Brady talent-wise, but his situation is similar to that of an young Brady.

The longer Bill Belichick takes on making a quarterback decision, the better it looks for Cam Newton. Belichick will likely keep Newton as the starting quarterback. Mac Jones will follow in Brady's footsteps to take over the Patriots during his second season in the NFL.

The Patriots can only hope that Cam Newton can stay healthy, and when Jones takes over, he can bring the same success as Tom Brady.

