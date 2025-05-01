Cam Ward contract: How much will Titans QB earn by being first pick in 2025 Draft?

Cam Ward was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this year. He was widely considered to be the best quarterback prospect in this year's draft class, and considering the importancece of the position, it makes sense why the Titans picked him with their current roster needs.

The exciting prospect also earned himself the top salary among all rookies this year in direct relation to being the first pick. The NFL has a structured processs for awarding rookie contracts, eliminating the need for negotiations following a player getting drafted. This rewards them for getting picked higher, while eliminating the risk teams could potentially take on by not being able to agree to the terms of a deal.

The official details of Cam Ward's contract were recently released and he will reportedly get a four-year deal worth $48.7 million, including a $32.1 million signing bonus. He will earn a base salary of $8.9 million in his rookie year during the 2025 NFL season on a contract worth $12.21 million in AAV. The deal also comes with a fifth-year team option, which the Titans can decide on in a few years.

For comparison, Jaxson Dart was the second quarterback selected this year when he landed with the New York Giants at the 25th overall pick. His contract is significantly smaller than Ward's at about $17 million in total value. This demonstartes just how important it is to get drafted as high as possible due to the serious financial implications of the situation.

Cam Ward comments on his outlook with Titans

Titans' Cam Ward

Cam Ward recently commenetd on his potential outlook with the Tennessee Titans as he gets set to join the team during the offseason. He did so following being sleected with the number-one overall pick, according to Yahoo Sports.

Ward stated:

"They know they made the right choice in getting me. But at the end of the day, I am just trying to be with my teammates, have command of the huddle, and at the end of the day, tray and win games. That is our main goal. It all worked out in the long run and I am grateful for it."

The rookie quarterback sounds confident that he will be named the starter this year over Will Levis, who has ultimately failed to secure the position. He is probably right, considering they likely wouldn't have used the top pick on a quarterback if they weren't going to start him this year.

