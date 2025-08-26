Cam Ward Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should football managers draft Titans' rookie QB this year?

The Tennessee Titans used the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. In a draft where the quarterback position was discussed more than any other position, Ward did his talking on the football field and through his commitment to the game.

In college football last season, Ward finished the year with 4,313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, only seven interceptions, 204 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. The majority of reports coming from Titans training camp this offseason highlight how the coaching staff and organization are loving the progress made by Ward since he joined the franchise.

Although Tennessee will likely struggle once again in 2025, many are expecting a major season from Ward. Fantasy Pros is projecting Ward as the QB26 and No. 166 overall player available in fantasy football this year. Should this be the case, Ward will likely go undrafted in your selection process this year.

Cam Ward 2025 fantasy football outlook

Ward is being selected as a QB3 for your fantasy team, according to current projections. However, with a major arm, great accuracy, good mobility, a high football IQ, and a focused mindset, Ward could be a great late-round pick for your team.

While he may not develop into a fantasy football relevant quarterback in Year 1, Ward does have more upside and intrigue than other quarterbacks being taken near his ranking, such as Matthew Stafford, Geno Smith, and Sam Darnold.

Tennessee's offense is not an elite unit by any means, yet they still have talented WR Calvin Ridley and veteran WR Tyler Lockett, as well as two strong RB's in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

Ward should be viewed as a high-end QB3 this year in fantasy football drafts. However, the former No. 1 overall pick also has the talent to push the high-end QB2 ranks this year should he put it all together at the NFL level. There is risk, but selecting Ward this year late in your draft is a gamble that could pay off big for your team.

