  Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders: Scouting report, college stats and more

Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders: Scouting report, college stats and more

By Arnold
Modified Mar 01, 2025 19:14 GMT
Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders: Scouting report, college stats, and more (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders: Scouting report, college stats, and more (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are considered among the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. The two have shared a healthy rivalry at the collegiate level, and now, they are competing in a race to get picked before the other in this year's draft.

Ward has an excellent arm for short and long passes and can improvise and adapt to situations that are required as well. He also possesses superb control and has the athletic ability to run with the ball.

One area that Ward needs to address is his ball protection to limit turnovers. He is also expected to be taken as the first quarterback off the board in this year's draft.

Meanwhile, Sanders is considered a patient passer with a smooth release. The former Colorado signal-caller can carve open opposition defenses when protected well and has good arm strength to make deep plays.

Sanders has faced criticism for holding on to the ball for too long and it is something that he needs to work on moving forward.

Both Ward and Sanders did not take part in the workouts at the NFL Combine. However, many still believe that both are top-10 picks this year.

Cam Ward vs Shedeur Sanders' college stats

NCAA Football: Miami QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Miami QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

In his final season at Miami, Cam Ward racked up 4,313 passing yards and led the country with 39 passing touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions. He added 204 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders posted 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final year at Colorado. He rushed for four TDs and led CU to a 9-3 record.

Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word in 2020. He transferred to Washington State in 2022 and played two years with the Cougars before transferring to Miami for one season.

Here's a look at Ward's collegiate career in a nutshell:

Year

Team

Games

Passing

Rushing

Games Played

Record

Completed

Attempts

Yards

Touchdowns

Interceptions

Passer Rating

Attempts

Yards

Touchdowns

2020

Incarnate Word

6

3−3

183

303

2,260

24

4

146.5

38

2

2

2021

Incarnate Word

13

10–3

384

590

4,648

47

10

154.2

74

65

1

2022

Washington State

13

7−6

320

497

3,231

23

9

130.6

107

58

5

2023

Washington State

12

5−7

323

485

3,735

25

7

145.4

120

144

8

2024

Miami

13

10–3

305

454

4,313

39

7

172.2

60

204

4

Career

57

35−22

1,515

2,329

18,137

158

37

149.9

402

469

20

Sanders, on the other hand, began his career at Jackson State in 2021. He played two years with the Tigers and transferred to Colorado in 2023, where he was the Buffs' starting QB for two years.

Here's a look at Sanders' collegiate career in a nutshell:

Year

Team

Games

Passing

Rushing

Games Played

Record

Completed

Attempts

Yards

Touchdowns

Interceptions

Passer Rating

Attempts

Yards

Touchdowns

2021

Jackson State

13

11−2

272

413

3,231

30

8

151.7

103

−17

3

2022

Jackson State

13

12−1

341

483

3,732

40

6

160.4

85

173

6

2023

Colorado

11

4−7

298

430

3,230

27

3

151.7

111

−77

4

2024

Colorado

13

9−4

353

477

4,134

37

10

168.2

100

−50

4

Career

50

36−14

1,263

1,803

14,327

134

27

158.4

399

29

17

It remains to be seen whether Ward or Sanders will get picked earlier in this year's draft.

Edited by Ribin Peter
