Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders: Scouting report, college stats and more

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are considered among the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. The two have shared a healthy rivalry at the collegiate level, and now, they are competing in a race to get picked before the other in this year's draft.

Ad

Ward has an excellent arm for short and long passes and can improvise and adapt to situations that are required as well. He also possesses superb control and has the athletic ability to run with the ball.

One area that Ward needs to address is his ball protection to limit turnovers. He is also expected to be taken as the first quarterback off the board in this year's draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Sanders is considered a patient passer with a smooth release. The former Colorado signal-caller can carve open opposition defenses when protected well and has good arm strength to make deep plays.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sanders has faced criticism for holding on to the ball for too long and it is something that he needs to work on moving forward.

Both Ward and Sanders did not take part in the workouts at the NFL Combine. However, many still believe that both are top-10 picks this year.

Cam Ward vs Shedeur Sanders' college stats

NCAA Football: Miami QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

In his final season at Miami, Cam Ward racked up 4,313 passing yards and led the country with 39 passing touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions. He added 204 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record.

Ad

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders posted 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final year at Colorado. He rushed for four TDs and led CU to a 9-3 record.

Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word in 2020. He transferred to Washington State in 2022 and played two years with the Cougars before transferring to Miami for one season.

Here's a look at Ward's collegiate career in a nutshell:

Year Team Games Passing Rushing Games Played Record Completed Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating Attempts Yards Touchdowns 2020 Incarnate Word 6 3−3 183 303 2,260 24 4 146.5 38 2 2 2021 Incarnate Word 13 10–3 384 590 4,648 47 10 154.2 74 65 1 2022 Washington State 13 7−6 320 497 3,231 23 9 130.6 107 58 5 2023 Washington State 12 5−7 323 485 3,735 25 7 145.4 120 144 8 2024 Miami 13 10–3 305 454 4,313 39 7 172.2 60 204 4 Career 57 35−22 1,515 2,329 18,137 158 37 149.9 402 469 20

Ad

Sanders, on the other hand, began his career at Jackson State in 2021. He played two years with the Tigers and transferred to Colorado in 2023, where he was the Buffs' starting QB for two years.

Here's a look at Sanders' collegiate career in a nutshell:

Year Team Games Passing Rushing Games Played Record Completed Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating Attempts Yards Touchdowns 2021 Jackson State 13 11−2 272 413 3,231 30 8 151.7 103 −17 3 2022 Jackson State 13 12−1 341 483 3,732 40 6 160.4 85 173 6 2023 Colorado 11 4−7 298 430 3,230 27 3 151.7 111 −77 4 2024 Colorado 13 9−4 353 477 4,134 37 10 168.2 100 −50 4 Career 50 36−14 1,263 1,803 14,327 134 27 158.4 399 29 17

It remains to be seen whether Ward or Sanders will get picked earlier in this year's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.