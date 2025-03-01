Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders: Scouting report, college stats and more

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are considered among the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. The two have shared a healthy rivalry at the collegiate level, and now, they are competing in a race to get picked before the other in this year's draft.
Ward has an excellent arm for short and long passes and can improvise and adapt to situations that are required as well. He also possesses superb control and has the athletic ability to run with the ball.
One area that Ward needs to address is his ball protection to limit turnovers. He is also expected to be taken as the first quarterback off the board in this year's draft.
Meanwhile, Sanders is considered a patient passer with a smooth release. The former Colorado signal-caller can carve open opposition defenses when protected well and has good arm strength to make deep plays.
Sanders has faced criticism for holding on to the ball for too long and it is something that he needs to work on moving forward.
Both Ward and Sanders did not take part in the workouts at the NFL Combine. However, many still believe that both are top-10 picks this year.
Cam Ward vs Shedeur Sanders' college stats
In his final season at Miami, Cam Ward racked up 4,313 passing yards and led the country with 39 passing touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions. He added 204 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record.
Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders posted 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final year at Colorado. He rushed for four TDs and led CU to a 9-3 record.
Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word in 2020. He transferred to Washington State in 2022 and played two years with the Cougars before transferring to Miami for one season.
Here's a look at Ward's collegiate career in a nutshell:
Sanders, on the other hand, began his career at Jackson State in 2021. He played two years with the Tigers and transferred to Colorado in 2023, where he was the Buffs' starting QB for two years.
Here's a look at Sanders' collegiate career in a nutshell:
It remains to be seen whether Ward or Sanders will get picked earlier in this year's draft.
