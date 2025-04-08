Cameron Skattebo NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Arizona State RB

Cameron ‘Cam’ Skattebo was arguably the most dynamic player in college football this past season. His determined running willed the Arizona State Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff and was their most important player in the regular season.

The team pushed Skattebo ever harder in the playoffs. He carried the ball 30 times against the fifth-seeded Texas in the quarterfinals and even gave the team a lead with a touchdown run in the first overtime period. His heroics were not enough, but that performance cemented his position as a viable draft prospect in the upcoming NFL draft.

The running back had to prove doubters wrong his entire career. He first went to Sacramento State, the only Division 1 team to offer him a scholarship. He emerged with 1,382 yards and seven touchdowns in his second season with the Hornets, as he then transferred to Arizona State.

He had a decent year in 2023, but this past season, he really announced himself on the national stage. His 1,711 rushing yards would have been more talked about if not for Ashton Jeanty’s historic season.

He broke the Arizona State school record for total rushing yards in a season and was fifth in Heisman voting.

Skattebo is 5-foot-10, 219 pounds, and ran a 4.6 40-yard dash, and those numbers may deter some teams. Running backs of that size are typically faster. However, Skattebo’s tape speaks for itself. He runs with tenacity and is extremely difficult to bring down. The low center of gravity also helps him bounce off tackles.

The NFL team drafting him will get a running back who will bring energy and competitiveness to the offense. He profiles as the main bell cow running back in a committee.

Cam Skattebo's potential landing spot in the 2025 NFL draft

There are many teams in the NFL looking for running backs in the middle rounds. Cam Skattebo could go between the third and fifth round, potentially to a contender where he can contribute immediately.

The Los Angeles Chargers seem like an ideal destination. Coach Jim Harbaugh likes to play gritty offense by running the football. They also have a good offensive line with the likes of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater to create holes for the runner.

The Chargers let Austin Ekeler go last season and Gus Edwards this season. Even with the addition of free agent Najee Harris, this team could use more juice at the running back position.

Harbaugh would prefer to have less on quarterback Justin Herbert’s shoulders. Skattebo’s explosiveness could be what this offense needs to get over the hump, and become a respected contender among the AFC’s elites.

Outside of the Chargers, the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns could all use a running back of Skattebo’s stature. He should not need to wait too long on day 2 to hear his name called.

