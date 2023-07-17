Can Bijan Robinson break into top 5 RBs in fantasy football 2023?

Bijan Robinson is one of the most hyped rookies entering the 2023 NFL season. He's probably even more exciting in Fantasy Football than he is in real football, and that's saying a lot.

He possesses the truly complete skillset that running backs need to thrive in the modern version of the NFL. This includes speed, power, and receiving abilities.

His unique talents and massive upside as an offensive impact player are a big reason why the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the 8th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is even more impressive considering the diminishing value of running backs in the NFL. A player in this position must be legitimately special to justifiably be drafted that high.

There's no denying that Bijan Robinson checks all of the boxes for what teams are looking for in a running back. Fantasy Football managers have even more reason to be excited about possibly landing him on their teams. Despite being a rookie, which comes with a ton of risk, he has already skyrocketed up draft boards ahead of the 2023 Fantasy Football season.

The Falcons already have Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson on their roster, which may worry some fantasy managers about a timeshare. They shouldn't be concerned. Atlanta would not have selected Robinson so high in the NFL draft, especially considering their many other roster needs, if they didn't plan on featuring him heavily in their offensive scheme.

His skillset, combined with his projected heavy usage, makes Bijan Robinson one of the most attractive running backs to target during the 2023 Fantasy Football season.

In dynasty formats, a case can even be made that he's the number-one ranked overall running back to own. In traditional season-long leagues, he's also already among the top five backs in most fantasy draft rankings.

Which RBs are ranked higher than Bijan Robinson ahead of the 2023 Fantasy Football season?

Bijan Robinsons

Just four running backs are clearly still ranked higher than Bijan Robinson entering the 2023 Fantasy Football season. Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, and Jonathan Taylor have all done enough to justify being the top-four projected running backs.

They also all possess receiving upside, which is a massive asset in fantasy scoring.

It's fair to rank Robinson fifth, considering the upside of his skillset as a receiver and home run threat, while also being able to power through the inside rushing attack.

Other top running backs, such as Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, and Josh Jacobs, have failed to prove they can be consistent receiving threats. Robinson figures to be selected in the first round of many fantasy drafts this year and perhaps first overall in some.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault