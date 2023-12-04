Can the Broncos make the playoffs? Russell Wilson, Sean Payton on the outside looking in heading into Week 14

The Denver Broncos have been all-in over the past two years, making bold moves to become legitimate contenders in the NFL Playoff. Two years ago, they made a blockbuster trade to acquire Russell Wilson and followed that up with another aggressive offer to land Sean Payton a year later.

Payton, who had just retired a year before, was likely brought in because Wilson's first season in Denver was disastrous. The Broncos did not qualify for the Playoff, as the veteran superstar had the worst statistical season of his entire career so far.

Upgrading from Nathaniel Hackett to Sean Payton would significantly help Denver turn things around during the 2023 NFL season. The early results did not go according to plan. The Broncos opened the season by losing five of their first six games.

Denver surprisingly won the next five games consecutively. What made these wins more impressive was it was against five teams with a .500 record or better. What once looked like another lost season for the Broncos quickly became one that could get them back into the NFL Playoffs this year.

Their winning streak was ended by the Houston Texans when Russell Wilson threw one of his three interceptions on their final drive of the game. This loss is magnified because the Texans are one of the teams competing for the three wild card spots in the AFC.

The Broncos remain in the mix for one of those spots, but being defeated by the Texans surely hurts their chance of getting one. Their 6-6 record currently has them on the outside looking in. Four teams are ahead of them with a 7-5 record, and the Buffalo Bills are tied at 6-6. Considering only three wild cards are available, the race will be tight.

Heading into Week 14, the Broncos have a 21% chance to make the playoffs, per New York Times' Playoff Predictor.

The AFC West division title is a long shot for Denver for now. Trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by two games entering Week 14, the Broncos should finish the 2023 NFL season strongly. And they would need some help from the teams ahead of them if they want to grab one of the wild cards.

Denver Broncos' strength of schedule for the rest of the season

Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos have five games remaining in the 2023 NFL season following the conclusion of Week 13. Here are their remaining opponents and their current records this year:

Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)

Detroit Lions (9-3)

New England Patriots (2-10)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

The combined record of their remaining opponents sits at 26-34 entering Week 14. The Detroit Lions are the only team on their schedule with a winning record. This gives the Broncos the 12th easiest strength of schedule the rest of the way. It could favor them to finish the season strong and potentially earn a spot in the Playoff.

AFC Playoff Picture

Russell Wilson

Before the conclusion of Monday Night Football Week 13, here are the AFC Standings in the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture:

Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens Jacksonville Jaguars Kansas City Chiefs Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans Denver Broncos Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Tennessee Titans New England Patriots

Denver's recent loss to the Texans puts it on the outside looking in after previously holding one of the wild cards before the game. This loss could also be critical for potential tie-breakers at the end of the year.