Can the Colts make the NFL Playoffs? Week 18 odds and clinching scenarios explored

After 17 improbable weeks, the Indianapolis Colts enter the final weekend of the NFL season with a surprisingly strong shot at making it to the playoffs. In fact, they are in the driver's seat to do so, something that seemed entirely far-fetched at the beginning of the year.

They have a rookie head coach and brought in a rookie quarterback who then got injured early on and hasn't played. Last year, they weren't very good. Nevertheless, they stand in Week 18 with a chance to extend their season a little while longer. Here's how they can do it.

What are the chances of the Colts making it to the playoffs?

Currently, according to NFL.com, the Indianapolis Colts have a 54% chance to make it into the postseason. They have the simplest clinching scenario known to man: win and in.

They do face the Houston Texans, who are trailing them and would usurp them with a win, so it's going to be a hotly contested matchup, but a win gets them to the promised land.

Based on tiebreakers and other results, the Colts have zero clinching scenarios that do not involve a win. If they lose, there's no chance they can get in. On the other hand, there's also no scenario where a win doesn't guarantee a spot.

The seeding can change. If they win and the Buffalo Bills lose, the Colts would be the sixth seed rather than the seventh. If the Colts win and the Jacksonville Jaguars lose, then Indy would be the third or fourth seed and win the division.

The Colts will not make the playoffs

Will that happen? That remains to be seen, but our NFL Playoff Predictor doesn't believe so. The Texans are in the same "win and in" scenario, so it's a do or die game for both. Our predictor believes the Texans will win and nab the seventh seed.

It's a simple scenario for Indy, as they only need to win and don't need to rely on anyone else to do anything. However, they have a very tough matchup with Houston, who just got C.J. Stroud back.

New head coach Shane Steichen has done a phenomenal job with this team, but it might not be quite enough to land a playoff spot in the vaunted AFC.