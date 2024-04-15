Can Colts trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024 NFL Draft? Exploring possible scenarios for Chris Ballard

WSYX ABC 6 The Football Fever’s Kellyanne Stitts interviewed Marvin Harrison Jr. during the Big Ten Media Day at Lucas Oil Stadium last July. She asked the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner:

“Marv, how cool is it to be here representing the Buckeyes at Big Ten Media Day but in Lucas Oil Stadium with your dad’s name up there in the Ring of Honor. How cool is it?”

He responded:

“That’s cool. I may be playing here.”

If that happens, he can continue the great legacy his father had when he suited up for the Colts from 1996 to 2008. Living up to Marvin Harrison’s NFL career will be challenging for his son because he is an eight-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion, and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

However, while the former Ohio State standout expressed his willingness to play for the Colts, it might not happen early in his career because he is expected to get off the 2024 NFL Draft board quickly. Therefore, he might not be available once Indianapolis is on the clock.

If the Colts want to be in the position to draft Marvin Harrison Jr., general manager Chris Ballard must pull some strings to get that spot.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s draft projection

All NFL teams would like to have Harrison Jr., a two-time Unanimous All-American who finished his college football career with two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. But realistically, any team with the top five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft could have him.

Yet with the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots possibly drafting a quarterback, Marvin Harrison Jr. could land with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4. Hence, Ballard should be communicating with Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort if they want to acquire that pick.

Colts can look at what the Houston Texans did in the 2023 draft

Suppose Indianapolis will negotiate with Arizona for the fourth overall pick to land Marvin Harrison Jr. In that case, they can take inspiration from what the Houston Texans did to get the third overall pick from the Cardinals in last year’s draft.

After selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans traded their 2023 first and second-round selections and their 2024 first and third-round picks to move to No. 3. They used that pick for eventual Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

If the Colts want to move up to No. 4, the Cardinals could request the same or a comparable package. Ossenfort could ask for two first-rounders and two second-rounders instead to give up their original spot in the first round.

Colts can trade up by giving up a starter

If Indianapolis wants to keep more picks, it can pitch trading a starter plus its first—and second-round picks in the upcoming draft. The Cardinals need help on the offensive line, and the Colts have solid players up front like Ryan Kelly and Quenton Nelson.

The Colts can offer a package of their first two picks in 2024, plus Kelly or Nelson for the No. 4 pick to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals would be inclined to listen to that offer. If Arizona agrees to the proposal, the Colts can use some of their remaining picks to select offensive linemen.