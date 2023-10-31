Can Davante Adams request trade from Raiders? Exploring WR's contract stipulations

Yes, superstar wide receiver Davante Adams can request to be traded by the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of this year's trade deadline. However, whether the Raiders will be willing to let him go is another ball game, as the franchise is under no obligation to consider the trade request of a disgruntled star receiver.

The Raiders, who are 3-5 currently, Adams are in the middle of a dicey situation with Adams.

The Josh McDaniels-coached team, on the other hand, has yet to indicate his desire to rebuild after the 2023 season. As a result, it's difficult to imagine the organization trading away probably their finest player after only a season and a half with the team.

How much is Davante Adams earning in 2023?

According to Spotrac, perennial All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is earning $28,000,000 in 2023. The former Green Bay Packers wideout is presently in the sending year of a lucrative five-year, $140,000,000 contract signed with the Las Vegas Raiders following his trade from the Packers.

This contract makes the six-time Pro Bowler one of the best-paid players at his position in the league. Furthermore, he is afforded stability as he approaches his mid-thirties in the NFL.

Here's a look at the various contracts that Davante Adams has signed during his professional football career:

Years Contact Details Team Duration 5 $140,000,000 Las Vegas Raiders 2022 - 2027 1 $20,145,000 Green Bay Packers 2022-2022 4 $58,000,000 Green Bay Packers 2017-2021 4 $3,933,402 Green Bay Packers 2014-2017

How is Davante Adams performing in 2023?

Davante Adams has had an average 2023 NFL season so far by his standards. The Pro Bowl pass catcher has amassed a stat line of 528 receiving yards and three touchdowns in seven appearances for the Raiders.

This is despite Jimmy Garoppolo's weak quarterback play and the team's coaching staff's shaky game plan. As a result, Adams is on track to post his poorest statistical season since his days with the Green Bay Packers.

There's a reason why the rumblings of a disgruntled Adams requesting a trade get louder by the day. The Raiders' front staff, on the other hand, has a reputation for putting their foot down when it comes to player's choices. Adams and the franchise would be wise to try to rescue their 2023 season before engaging in crucial talks at the conclusion of the season.