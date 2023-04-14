Can Falcons shore up defense with troubled prospect? 2023 NFL Mock draft simulator sees Atlanta land big win

The Atlanta Falcons currently hold the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft this month and could use some help defensively. Atlanta was 26th in the league last in opposing yards allowed per game at 362.1 yards. There is no shortage of top defensive prospects in this draft class. However, the Falcons could land one of the top ones with their first-round pick.

According to the 2023 Sportskeeda Mock draft Simulator, general manager Terry Fontenot will select University of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 8. The move seems like a risky one for the Falcons given Carter's legal issues off the field.

Atlanta gets Carter with their first-round pick. Credit: Sportskeeda Mock Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In January this year, Carter was involved in a tragic single-car accident, killing his teammate Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting analyst for the school. In the end, he won't serve any jail time from misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

Carter entered into a deal where he pled no contest. The 21-year-old will receive a year of probation, pay a $1,000 fine and do 80 hours of community service and a driving course. Due to this, Carter's draft stock took a hit and the Atlanta Falcons could be the beneficiary of his fall.

Last season, Carter had three sacks and 32 tackles for the Bulldogs, helping them win their second-ever national championship in school history. He would be an ideal fit alongside Grady Jarrett on Atlanta's defensive line.

His 6'3", 310-pound frame next to Jarrett's six-foot, 300-pound frame will clog up gaps for teams trying to run up the middle. Fontenot might get the next Jarrett in Jalen Carter at a steal.

Falcons could take Jalen Carter: "None of us are perfect"

At the NFL Combine last month, Fontenot didn't directly address the off-the-field concerns surrounding Carter, but did speak on the process of evaluating players with similar concerns:

"I think it comes down to none of us are perfect. We're all flawed human beings, but do we love football? Are we passionate about what we do? And off the field, whether we've made mistakes - are we self-aware and are we constantly trying to improve?"

Atlanta taking Carter here would allow the standout defensive tackle to stay in the state of Georgia. Based on Fontenot's comments, Carter's name could be called in a few weeks should he still be there No. 8. Time will tell to see if the Apoka, Florida native will start his NFL career where his college career began.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes