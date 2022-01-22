Can the hiring of former Giants HC Ben McAdoo as OC help revive the Panthers?

Ben McAdoo is being touted as the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have been looking for an offensive coordinator for some time now. They used three different quarterback combinations: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker and Cam Newton and still ended up with the third-worst offense in the league.

They barely crossed 5,000 yards this season (5,081 total yards) at an average of 298.9 yards per game. Their running offense took much of the load as they rushed for 108.4 yards per game. With a healthy Christian McCaffrey, this facet can only improve. Where Ben McAdoo will be tasked with getting much better results is in the passing game, where Carolina accumulated only 190.5 yards per game.

The Carolina Panthers have employed interim offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon ever since they fired Joe Brady due to poor results. Now, they are finally looking to be making the moves that will fill the position permanently.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Panthers are expected to hire former #Giants HC and ex- #Packers OC Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, sources say. They need to work out the contract, but there aren’t expected to be issues. McAdoo is back as an OC, where he initially rose to prominence. The #Panthers are expected to hire former #Giants HC and ex-#Packers OC Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, sources say. They need to work out the contract, but there aren’t expected to be issues. McAdoo is back as an OC, where he initially rose to prominence.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will be hoping this new appointment can get the offense firing because his job depends on it. After their offense struggled last season, it was clear a change was needed.

Does Ben McAdoo have what it takes to transform the Carolina Panthers?

Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals

It is easy to see why it is being reported that Ben McAdoo is being hired as an offensive coordinator for Carolina. Before becoming the head coach for the New York Giants, working with offenses was something he excelled at.

He began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, becoming their offensive quality control coordinator. Along with this reponsibility, he also took on the commitment of being an offensive line coach when he moved to the San Francisco 49ers. At the Green Bay Packers, Ben McAdoo became the tight ends coach from 2006 to 2011 before spending another year as the quarterbacks coach working with the likes of Aaron Rodgers.

In 2014, he moved to the New York Giants as the offensive coordinator under Tom Coughlin. He succeeded Coughlin in 2016 and led the Giants to an 11-5 first-season record. The second season was a disaster for him and the Giants, though, and he was dismissed after a 2-10 start to the season and him benching franchise quarterback Eli Manning.

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan Joe Person @josephperson Former Giants head coach and current Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo will interview for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job Tuesday, per league sources. Former Giants head coach and current Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo will interview for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job Tuesday, per league sources. Ben McAdoo had Top 10 offenses in his two years as offensive coordinator with the Giants. Say what you want, his performance as a coordinator drew interest from the Giants and Eagles as a head coach. twitter.com/josephperson/s… Ben McAdoo had Top 10 offenses in his two years as offensive coordinator with the Giants. Say what you want, his performance as a coordinator drew interest from the Giants and Eagles as a head coach. twitter.com/josephperson/s…

He has since been attached to the Dallas Cowboys as a consultant, but were he to return to the Carolina Panthers, he would be coming back to his natural habitat. He has experience coaching the offensive line, tight ends, quarterbacks and the entire offense. His experience makes him aware of all facets of the offense, and that is why the Panthers are looking at Ben McAdoo.

