Can I watch Super Bowl 2025 on Paramount+? All you need to know about Eagles vs Chiefs streaming

Super Bowl 59 is the last major event on the 2024/2025 NFL schedule. The latest iteration of the big game has all the makings of a classic, as the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three years.

Andy Reid is looking to lead the Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl win, while Nick Sirianni is aiming for his first as Eagles head coach. Hence, both rosters enter the game with tons of pressure and expectations.

Ahead of the rematch, let's look at the streaming options for SB 59.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Can I watch Super Bowl 2025 on Paramount+?

No, you cannot watch Super Bowl 2025 on Paramount+. The broadcaster is not on the list of channels or streaming services set to cover Super Bowl 59.

FOX will cover this season's Super Bowl. Streaming services FuboTV and DAZN could be alternatives to watching the big game.

Knowing this, here's how to catch all the action from Super Bowl 59:

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Expand Tweet

Which defensive players stood out in the Super Bowl run?

They say offenses win games while defenses win championships. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have won many games this season, and both franchises are a victory away from being crowned Super Bowl champions. With that in mind, here's a look at two players that stood out in their respective big-game appearances:

1. Nick Bolton, Linebacker - Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Bolton is the best tackler on the Chiefs roster, and it's not even close. The linebacker is an expert at nullifying opposing players' threats, which was apparent throughout the regular season.

In the regular season, Bolton recorded 106 tackles (73 solo and 33 assisted). He also contributed to three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He also contributed 11 total tackles and one pass deflection in two playoff games. Bolton's toughness will be something to look out for during Super Bowl 59.

2. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Safety - Philadelphia Eagles

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is the interception leader of the Eagles and one of the team's most trustworthy lieutenants on defense. Gardner-Johnson is an excellent lockdown cornerback due to his speed, footwork, and stellar grip of the ball when targeted.

Gardner-Johnson amassed a stat line of 59 total tackles, 12 pass deflections, and a team-leading six interceptions. He has recorded 11 tackles in the postseason, and teams are now avoiding throwing in his direction. He might get to mark out the best pass catcher on the Chiefs in the biggest game of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.