Can I watch Super Bowl 58 on FuboTV? Streaming details and more for 49ers vs Chiefs

On Sunday, two of the NFL's top teams will face off in the Super Bowl to decide who will win the 2023–2024 Lombardi Trophy. The reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs are on one side, and the star-packed San Francisco 49ers are on the other.

This year's Super Bowl will air on CBS, but don't worry if you don't have cable—streamers may now watch the Big Game live more easily than ever.

Without cable, how can one watch Super Bowl 58? We've got everything covered.

Will FuboTV stream the Super Bowl?

On Sunday, CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LVIII, which may also be streamed on Paramount+, the network's affiliate streaming app.

CBS is available on several additional streaming sites, such as YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, SlingTV and FuboTV.

FuboTV is a well-liked streaming choice that provides a variety of pricing tiers to meet customers seeking local and high-end channels along with live sports viewing.

The network prioritizes sports and offers subscriptions that start at $33 and go up to $100 per month.

FuboTV also provides a free trial so that customers may try out each option before they buy. The free trials often run for seven days, but make sure to check the most recent options before registering.

When you register for a Fubo account, you must input the details of your credit card. This implies that you must cancel your membership before the seven-day trial period ends if you wish to avoid being charged.

What time is Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday?

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us. On Sunday, February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off for the NFL championship in Las Vegas. Kickoff for the match is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game, while the 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game.

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl 58, with Tony Romo and Jim Nantz serving as commentators. Tracy Wolfson will serve as this year's Big Game sideline reporter. The show will also feature rules analyst Gene Steratore, as well as reporters Jay Feely and Evan Washburn.

This contest will be a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won 31-20. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who guided the squad to another trophy against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, will be tasked with repeating the 2020 Super Bowl.