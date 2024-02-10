Can I watch Super Bowl 58 on Peacock? TV schedule and live streaming details for 49ers vs Chiefs

Fans are wondering if they will be able to watch Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, on the NBC-owned Peacock.

When the Miami Dolphins played the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wildcard Round this year, the NFL broadcast a playoff game exclusively on a streaming service for the first time.

It was done on NBC's subscription-based streaming service Peacock, following NBCUniversal's $110 million payment to the NFL for the right to broadcast a playoff game in May 2023.

Super Bowl games have garnered over 100 million viewers annually in the last 20 years, making the event the most watched live spectacle in American television history. Over the years, live sports have also played a significant role in Peacock's success, but the streaming platform will not be showing this year's Big Game.

Peacock has offered live streaming for many NFL games in the last few months. But, this year, fans will have to find a new way to watch the highly anticipated Super Bowl. Nevertheless, people who prefer a more child-friendly viewing experience or who are cord-cutters have many additional viewing options this year.

Fans who want to watch the Super Bowl this year can do so by using Paramount+, CBS' streaming service. The game can be streamed via the Paramount mobile app. It's expected that the presentation on the streaming service will match the one that airs on television.

More significantly, fans who want to watch the Big Game may do so for free, thanks to Paramount+'s one-week free trial offer for new customers. All you need to do to avoid being billed is to remember to cancel your subscription following the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl will also be available on FuboTV, YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV and SlingTV, among other streaming services.

Super Bowl 58: What time and channel is 49ers vs Chiefs on?

Since Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to successive Super Bowl victories in, Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIV, no one has done it.

Patrick Mahomes hopes to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to match that feat. San Francisco 49ers will be a formidable opponent for Kansas City in the final game on Sunday.

Brock Purdy, the quarterback for San Francisco, is also hoping to make history by being the second-youngest signal-caller to win a Super Bowl and establish himself as a true league standout.

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the CBS commentators for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will provide sideline coverage.