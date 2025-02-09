Can I watch Super Bowl 59 on Hulu? Exploring live stream options for Eagles vs. Chiefs

Kickoff for the most anticipated occasion of the year, Super Bowl 59, is just a few hours away. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off for the coveted trophy in New Orleans.

Super Bowl LIX will air on Fox and start at 6:30 p.m. ET. Some fans are wondering how they can watch the game if they don't have access to Fox Sports.

The NFL Championship game will be televised on Hulu. The streaming service is giving new users a free trial of Hulu Plus Live TV, which includes Fox.

A 30-day free trial on the Hulu basic plans and a 3-day Hulu Plus Live TV free trial are available to new and approved existing users of Hulu, one of the best alternatives for anyone looking to make the move from cable.

However, not every Hulu member can watch Super Bowl LIX. Streaming the game on compatible devices requires subscribing to Hulu + Live TV. Additionally, if you are being charged by an external partner, you may not be able to access Hulu + Live TV subscriptions. In this case, you must first sign up or convert to a Live TV package via Hulu directly.

Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Android phones and tablets, Android TV devices, Amazon Fire tablets, Chromecast, Apple TV, iPhones, iPads, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, web browsers, and Xbox are all compatible with Hulu streaming.

The Super Bowl is also available to stream on other streaming services that carry FOX, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

Who is on the broadcasting team for Super Bowl LIX?

The only difference from the FOX Sports broadcasting crew that called Super Bowl LVII two years ago is seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who replaces Greg Olsen. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off in the same game that year.

Brady will be in the commentary booth in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX as a color analyst, while Kevin Burkhardt will be doing play-by-play commentary. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will cover the game from the sidelines, and provide updates on any possible injuries.

As this year's Super Bowl rules expert, Mike Pereira will provide commentary on the refereeing decisions.

The FOX NFL Sunday team will also talk about the game from the studio, where host Curt Menefee will be joined by Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Johnson.

