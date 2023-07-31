Can Jim Irsay afford to lose Jonathan Taylor? Breaking down star RB's 2022 season in numbers

Jonathan Taylor's status as a Colt is entirely up in the air after Jim Irsay started to poke the bear. Irsay has claimed that the running back will not be traded, but reports have claimed Taylor wants out of Indianapolis. Taylor is currently carrying a injury, which is concerning as he missed six games in 2022.

Jonathan Taylor would put his name on the map in his second season, in 2021. Taylor was named offensive player of the year and earned an All-Pro spot. He recorded 1811 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in one of the best running back seasons in NFL history.

Taylor would have a historical performance in a blowout win against the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 185 yards, four rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown to complete the set.

There was actually some discussion that Taylor might have won the MVP award in 2021, the first running back to win the award since 2012. But, the credit eventually goes to Aaron Rodgers who led the Packers to the first seed in the NFC. There was one big hindrance to Jonathan Taylor's MVP hopes..

The Colts would lose their Week 17 game to the Jaguars who mustered up just 11 points. Jonathan Taylor's historic season deserved playoff football, but that would not come to fruition. This was backbreaking for the Colts, as they were on their second quarterback in two years, this time with Carson Wentz.

The tide is turning now as the Colts have opted for their new longtime quarterback, but will Taylor be alongside him?

Jonathan Taylor could join new quarterback Anthony Richardson:

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

It would be a defining moment for the Colts to let go of such a good prospect after the franchise added a new quarterback. Even if Taylor sticks around for 2023, his contract expires next year, and with the current running back market, you would not know what will happen next.

Anthony Richardson is an exciting player with big his legs and arms. He is, quite frankly, a physical freak who can run quicker than most and throw farther than almost everyone.

Every rookie quarterback needs someone to lessen their load in their rookie seasons. Jonathan Taylor would be the perfect teammate for Richardson to lean on in his rookie season.