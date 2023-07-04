Can Jordan Love get to Rodgers and Favre's level of success?

The tide has officially turned in Wisconsin, as long-time quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now out the door, and it's time for Jordan Love. Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets for a haul in the off-season as it became apparent the team would put their fate in Jordan Love moving forward. The Packers have had back-to-back Hall of Fame quarterbacks who brought back Super Bowl rings, so the pressure on Love is immense.

There were a lot of heads turning when the Packers drafted Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. Love has started just one game in two years and has thrown 83 passes in the NFL. Love's sole NFL start came in a loss at Arrowhead against the Chiefs, as Aaron Rodgers was ruled out because of COVID-19. Thereafter, he rose to prominence as one of the most reliable prospects.

Jordan Love does have some lethal weapons around him at Lambeau. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are a dangerous duo at halfback. Christan Watson emerged midway through last season as one of the NFL's most dangerous deep threats. Romeo Doubs looked good in an injury-riddled rookie season, and the Packers took receiver, Jayden Reed, in the second round of this year's draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expectations will be very high for rookie tight end Luke Musgrave in 2023. The Packers took Musgrave in the second round, as Mercedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan must be replaced. Most of the cast was assembled to work with Aaron Rodgers, but there was an unprecedented turnaround. Now, the Packers are going through a phase they have not been in for many years.

Jordan Love and the Packers will have plenty of prime-time games in 2023

Packers Minicamp Football

Back-to-back primetime games against the Lions and Raiders will be a good watch for NFL fans. The Lions ended the Packers playoff hopes in week 18 last season, hence, the Packers will be out for blood. Davante Adams will match up with his old team in week five, as the unsettled Raiders receiver will be looking to haunt his old fans.

Jordan Love's first career start will be revamped as the Packers host the Chiefs in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. Week 14 and Week 17 primetime games against the Giants and Vikings will close out the 2023 season for the Green Bay Packers.

Will Jordan Love make the jump in 2023 and slowly edge his way alongside Rodgers and Favre's greatness?

Poll : 0 votes