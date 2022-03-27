Can Matt Ryan win MVP next season with the Indianapolis Colts?

Chances aren’t sky-high that Matt Ryan will win the NFL MVP award next season, but it isn’t impossible.

He was recently traded by the Atlanta Falcons to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick.

He will replace starting quarterback Carson Wentz, whom the Colts dealt to the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason. Wentz was only in Indianapolis for one season after failing to lead the team to the playoffs.

Names like Jimmy Garoppolo, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota popped up as possible replacements. And Baker Mayfield—who still hasn’t been moved yet, despite the Cleveland Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson—reportedly requested a trade to Indianapolis.

The Colts ultimately landed Ryan, who has put together an outstanding 14-year career after being drafted third overall by the Falcons in 2008. The Boston College product was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has made the Pro Bowl four times.

His best season came in 2016 when he won the NFL MVP award and steered Atlanta to a Super Bowl appearance. Unfortunately, though, he is known for his Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead in that game against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Can Matt Ryan win his second-career NFL MVP award in 2022?

Ryan will be 37 years old when next season starts, but that doesn’t mean he’s too old to win MVP. Y.A. Tittle, Rich Gannon, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers each won the award at age 37. Rodgers also won one at 38 and Brady took home the award at 40.

This past season, Ryan failed to reach the 4,000 passing yard-mark as he threw for 3,968 yards. He threw for over 4,000 yards in each of the previous 10 seasons. And he can certainly get back on track next season as a Colt.

He will have an exceptional receiver to throw to in Michael Pittman Jr., who produced over 1,000 receiving yards in 2021. Plus, the team is sure to find a talented No. 2 receiver in free agency.

It’s possible that his former Falcons teammate Julio Jones could be signed by Indianapolis this offseason. They formed an exciting duo in Atlanta for 10 years.

The quarterback will have an ideal supporting cast that also includes arguably the league’s best running back in Jonathan Taylor, a great offensive line and a solid defense led by Pro Bowlers Darius Leonard and DeForest Buckner.

"Matty Ice" has missed the playoffs the past four seasons, but a change of scenery may be all he needs to return to MVP form.

