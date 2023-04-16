The Miami Dolphins are expected to be a playoff team during the 2023-24 season, but can they make it all the way to Super Bowl LVIII?

Last season, under new head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record and reached the playoffs for the first time in six years. However, they failed to get their first postseason victory since 2000. They lost to the Buffalo Bills, 34-31, during the AFC Wild Card round.

In that playoff loss, Miami was without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was ruled out due to concussion protocol. Rookie Skylar Thompson started in his place. Yes, it's really difficult to win any game without the franchise quarterback under center.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) has been ruled out to play for the Dolphins this Sunday Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) has been ruled out to play for the Dolphins this Sunday https://t.co/5qBqWYeDCX

Due to concussion, Tagovailoa missed five games last season, including the playoff game against Buffalo. Yet, statistically, he still managed to have a great year. He led the NFL in passer rating (105.5) and ranked fifth in passing yards per game (272.9). He also recorded 3,548 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, both career-highs.

Over the past year or so, big-name quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson have been rumored to land in Miami, but the Dolphins have decided to stick with Tagovailoa as their guy. It'll be interesting to see if he can stay healthy and lead the team to a deep playoff run in 2023.

Do the Miami Dolphins possess enough talent to reach Super Bowl LVIII?

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey took his talents to South Beach this offseason.

Tagovailoa has two of the league's best wide receivers to pass to in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Last season—Hill's first as a Dolphin after six years with the Kansas City Chiefs—the seven-time Pro Bowler produced a career-high 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards. Waddle caught 75 passes for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2022, the Dolphins struggled defending the pass. They allowed the sixth-most yards per game through the air. The team upgraded their secondary in a big way by acquiring six-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. Ramsey and Xavien Howard should give Miami one of the league's top cornerback tandems next season.

The Dolphins haven't made a trip to the Super Bowl since the 1984 season, back when MVP quarterback Dan Marino and Co. lost to Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers 38-16.

If Miami wants to return in 2023-24, it will be tough getting past elite AFC teams like the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

