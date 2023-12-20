Can Packers make the NFL Playoffs? NFC North Week 16 clinching scenarios for Jordan Love's Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers are still finding their foot in the playoff race. The team had different recent streaks, winning three games and getting to a nice degree of confidence with Jordan Love under center until they lost the previous two games and are now looking from the outside once again.

If the season ended today, Green Bay would miss the playoffs. This would be their second straight season, but this time there's no Aaron Rodgers to spark some magic in the final three games. It's up to Jordan Love to show Packers fans if he's the real deal, and whether they can trust him when the stakes are high.

Check out how's the playoff picture shaping for the Green Bay Packers, their remaining regular season games and how's the NFC playoff picture.

Green Bay Packers' strength of schedule for the rest of the season

The team has three remaining games in 2023:

Week 16: at Carolina Panthers (2-12)

Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

Week 18: vs Chicago Bears (5-9)

It's one of the easiest remaining schedules not only in the NFC, but in the entire NFL. With a combined record of 14-28, a simple point must be made before anything: if Green Bay is real about making the playoffs, they absolutely can't allow themselves to lose a single game here.

NFC Playoff Picture

Here's how the playoff race in the conference shapes up before the start of Week 15 - let's not forget that teams that are seeded higher than those with a better record are leading their divisions.

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

2. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

3. Detroit Lions (10-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

7. Los Angeles Rams (7-7)

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

9. New Orleans Saints (7-7)

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

11. Green Bay Packers (6-8)

12. New York Giants (5-9)

13. Chicago Bears (5-9)

14. Washington Commanders (4-10)

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-11)

16. Carolina Panthers (2-12)

Even though Jordan Love's team is currently #11 in the conference, they still are just one game behind the 6th seed, and even better, they still play the Vikings. The chances are still realistic.