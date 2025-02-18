"Can’t have two kids and a mohawk" - When Patrick Mahomes expressed desire to change hairstyle in 2022

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for being a magician on the field and for his mohawk hairstyle, which has become synonymous with his look. However, there was a time when he considered letting go of it, which he’s had since his days at Texas Tech.

During the third episode of the Netflix documentary "Quarterback" in 2022, which follows him, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, Mahomes hinted that he was going to change his hairstyle.

“This is my last year with the hair," Mahomes said. "Hair’s gone next year. Going with different hair next year. I don’t know yet. I’m doing something different. No, I’m just like, I can’t have two kids and a mohawk.”

Mahomes was not happy with his hairdo when the Velcro of his headband got stuck in his hair while he was taking it off. He hinted at letting go of his mohawk but received a shocking response from his trainer, Bobby Stroupe. According to Mahomes, he couldn’t sport the hairdo anymore since he was a father of two kids, and the look just didn’t fit with his changing lifestyle.

He started with the mohawk as part of a bet. Mahomes and his friend decided to grow their hair the longest, and he won.

“I let it grow out, and the people at Texas Tech loved it,” Mahomes said.

It was loved by his peers, so he kept the mohawk fade look. When Mahomes joined the NFL, he and his hairstyle gained more popularity. Named the "Show Me Cut" after the phrase "Show Me Mahomes," his hairstyle stands out for its unique look and curly texture.

Patrick Mahomes lets go of his fade mohawk look amid major personal loss

Although Patrick Mahomes hinted at changing his mohawk look in 2022, he kept it until the 2025 Super Bowl. However, it was probably time to let it go as he hasn't had a good run lately.

He lost the Super Bowl and the opportunity for a three-peat, and just days later, his grandfather, Randy Mahomes, died. When Patrick appeared at his funeral, he surprised everyone by showing up with a new hairdo. Additionally, his daughter also got a new hairstyle, which could hopefully lead to better things for him in the future.

